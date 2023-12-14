More Than 40 New Manufacturers Join Configura’s Platform in 2023

Linköping, Sweden – Dec. 14 – Configura announced today that more than 40 new Extensions and Libraries were added to its portfolio of products throughout 2023, emphasizing its commitment to the growing number of users globally.

In collaboration with a growing partner network, Configura continues to grow its offerings year over year with the implementation of new product Extensions and manufacturer Libraries. The needs of the user community are constantly influencing the company’s path forward and the decisions made to enhance and expand its platform. Those who manufacture goods for use in commercial interiors, material handling, or the kitchen and bath industry and those who design and plan spaces using the software ecosystem are vital to the improvement of Configura’s suite of products.

“The vitality of the CET community remained strong throughout 2023. Thanks to the hard work of our partners and our own developers, we are truly humbled by the continued growth with the addition of 29 Extensions and 15 Libraries to our platform,” said Configura CEO Stefan Persson. “Our users get access to thousands of products helping them to design beautiful spaces, and we sincerely value the commitment of our partners and the companies and users who continue to support our mission.”

Configura’s software is used around the world by designers, salespeople, dealerships and manufacturers to create the spaces of tomorrow. These new offerings contribute to Configura’s growing portfolio of more than 300 manufacturers who collaborate with the team to provide products to industry professionals all over the world. Cofigura’s goal is to be proactive for its customers by uncovering any pain points and solving problems by providing the best user experience and products for designing, specifying, showing and selling spaces.

An Extension is an addition to CET Commercial Interiors. A manufacturer can choose to create their own Extension to house their products or add their products to the already established Extension Commercial Interiors Library.

Below are the Extensions and Libraries added to Configura’s Marketplace in 2023.

Commercial Interiors Extensions:

AMQ Solutions

Botton + Gardiner

Fellowes Brands

Formaspace

Friant

Ghent

Grand Rapids Chair Co.

Halcon

Hi5Furniture

Icon Office Environments

Krug

Maars 4D Office

Makr

MooreCo

Paragon Furniture

Pineapple Furniture

Plural Studios

Smith System

SurfaceWorks

Workspace48

zgoTechnologies

e-ManageONE

SchoolOutfitters

Materials Handling Extensions:

BN Industries

BLS Lagersystem

Hoyez

Nederman

STILL

Kitchen and Bath Extensions:

Polyform

New manufacturers added to the Commercial Interiors Library:

Beaufurn

Bold Furniture

FireKing

Form Furniture

Framery

Grand Stands

Liat

Mizetto

Nook

OCI Seating

OttLite

Pedagogy Furniture

Sico

Table Logix

Von Haucke

Configura’s CET platform makes space planning easy, efficient and precise. Manufacturers add their products to CET by creating an Extension, an addition to the software that incorporates the rules, parts and pricing of a given product. Users can download or purchase Extensions from Configura’s Marketplace.

Configura creates intelligent space-planning software for manufacturers, dealers and designers in the contract furniture, kitchen and bath, material handling, industrial machinery, and laboratory and healthcare industries. The company’s software products are used worldwide. Configura Sverige AB, the parent company, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with commercial operations in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Shenzhen, China; Tokyo, Japan; and Berlin, Germany. Founded in 1990, Configura is privately owned with 300 employees worldwide and annual sales of more than $25 million USD. More information at www.configura.com.