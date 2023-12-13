Angel Rodriguez joins ASF as President of ASF Air

Angel is an industry veteran with over 30 years of global end-to-end supply chain experience. In his most recent role at Flexport, Angel created and delivered airfreight solutions to meet the demanding needs of Fortune 100 and 500 clients. He went on to deliver the highest tonnage and revenue contributions worldwide by any single individual in the history of the company. At Panalpina, Angel spearheaded successful solutions for all modes of transport with a focus on consumer and retail clients worldwide. Over his three-decade long career, Angel has served in a variety of leadership roles with some of the industry’s largest global forwarders. In each of these roles, he’s built market leading solutions from the ground up and has developed and executed various strategic airfreight solutions with a focus on client satisfaction.

As President of ASF Air, Angel brings a deep understanding of global logistics and customer care to today’s businesses that require supply chain flexibility and agility. Air transport offers speed, reliability, and global connectivity for time-sensitive and high-value shipments. It is a preferred choice for many industries that need to meet short deadlines, facilitate a product launch, ship sample orders, or need a speed to market solution.

What’s certain is that the shipper - airfreight service provider relationship will continue to be a critical component for success. Accurate forecasting and open communication between both parties will help them navigate most market volatilities.

“I’m thrilled to join ASF, a company with strong values of putting people first, honor, integrity, and unmatched customized services. ASF’s expertise and personalized service is a welcome capability for the shipping industry. Our clients benefit from our trusted, transparent way of doing business, and deserve the best service possible,” said Angel Rodriguez, President of ASF Air.