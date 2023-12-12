Mujin raises $18 million in deal with Japan Post

Deal will drive postal facilities towards greater efficiency and innovation, industrial robotics firm says

December 12, 2023
DC Velocity Staff
The Japanese automation machinery provider Mujin today said it has raised $18 million in backing from Japan Post Capital Co. Ltd. and another strategic partner, saying the funding amplifies its capacity to deliver industrial robotic solutions worldwide.

The deal also marks an extension of Mujin’s strategic partnership with Japan Post, under which Mujin will provide expertise in robotic automation and help drive Japan Post's facilities towards greater efficiency and innovation. Mujin says its vision is a commitment to eliminating mundane and hazardous tasks, envisioning a world where workers can channel their capabilities towards more meaningful endeavors.

The “series C extension” round bolsters the company’s total Series C funding to $104 million and its cumulative fundraising to $178 million. It follows an $85 million fund raising mark in September, and the announcement last week that Mujin would expand to Europe with an office in the Netherlands.



 

 

 

