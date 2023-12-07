Powerfleet launches AI-powered vehicle safety system

Fleet management firm Powerfleet Inc. today launched a vehicle safety system that it says uses artificial intelligence (AI) to proactively prevent accidents, bolster pedestrian safety, and mitigate damage to material handling equipment (MHE) within warehouses and manufacturing facilities.

The product meets growing demand to create safer workplaces worldwide, the company said. It goes beyond current protection strategies such as special apparel or wearable tags, and works by automatically identifying people and equipment in its path, providing visual and audio alerts of potential hazards, and fostering an enhanced safety culture.

Specifically, the Pedestrian Proximity Detection solution includes up to three vehicle-powered cameras equipped with embedded AI to identify objects in the vicinity of the vehicle. It also features front and rear indicator lights that emit audible and visual warnings when objects breach the vehicle path, and can capture specific event details like breach location, time, and driver identification for a more in-depth analysis of events.

According to the company, the risk of injury and safety standard violations has increased over the past decade as warehouses and distribution centers now employ more than 1.9 million workers, creating a surge in demand for safety solutions. Powerfleet says it has seen 57% subscriber growth for its safety solutions in North America since 2020.

“It’s imperative that businesses adapt and integrate new technologies to prevent irreparable damage to employees, valuable resources, and brand image,” Jim Zeitunian, Chief Technology Officer at Powerfleet, said in a release. “Powerfleet continues to expand our AI-led platform and advanced data capabilities to promote safer workplaces. Through the Pedestrian Proximity Detection system, we’re able to provide unmatched visibility and crucial event analysis to enhance experiences for operators and pedestrians alike.”

