KiK Adopts TradeBeyond for End-to-End Supply Chain Digitalization

Hong Kong – December 7, 2023 – KiK, a top German discount retailer with more than 4,100 locations across Europe, has adopted TradeBeyond as its multi-enterprise platform to digitalize its supply chain operations. KiK will use TradeBeyond’s industry-leading CBX platform to optimize its supply chain end-to-end, starting with its sourcing, tendering, order collaboration, and inspection processes.

Retail’s leading provider of solutions for private label merchandise management, TradeBeyond will replace KiK’s existing analog systems with cloud-based solutions that introduce real-time data sharing, empowering the company to bring new products to market faster and more efficiently. The platform will assist KiK as it brings its sourcing operations in-house, streamlining its supply chain processes and easing its reliance on outside sourcing partners to realize major efficiency gains and cost savings.

"TradeBeyond's unrivaled expertise in sourcing and supply chain management, coupled with the company’s strong Asian presence, make them the ideal partner for us,” said Dirk Ankenbrand, CMO at KiK. “No other platform on the market offered us the same breadth and depth of functionality. The tool and the partnership will support KiK’s future vision of collaboration and growth plans.

“For companies that haven’t yet started digitalizing their supply chain processes, the benefits of implementing a multi-enterprise platform are especially profound,” said Tim Chiu, Senior Vice President at TradeBeyond. “KiK will experience immediate and dramatic efficiencies with our platform. We are committed to supporting them with the change management necessary as they embark on this digitalization initiative so that they can accelerate adoption and see rapid benefits." The project will be executed in four phases over the next two years, with an initial go-live date set for early next year. TradeBeyond’s tailored implementations allow clients to address their greatest needs first, allowing them to realize rapid efficiencies and cost-savings from the platform sooner. To learn more about how TradeBeyond simplifies global sourcing and supply chain management, contact the company at tradebeyond.com/contact-us.

About KiK Textilien und Non-Food GmbH

KiK means "customer is king", the guiding principle of the basic textile supplier since the company was founded in 1994. KiK Textilien und Non-Food GmbH offers good quality women's, men's, children's and baby clothing at affordable prices. In addition to clothing, the range also includes gifts, toys, beauty products, accessories and home textiles. With more than 29,000 employees and over 4,100 stores in Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Hungary, Slovakia, Croatia, Poland, the Netherlands, Italy, Romania, Bulgaria, Spain and Portugal, the company generates net annual sales of 2.2 billion euros. KiK ranks among the top ten German textile retailers and has been offering its customers the option of ordering online at www.kik.de since 2013.

About TradeBeyond

Retail's leading extended supply chain management solution provider, TradeBeyond, helps brands and retailers streamline product development and sourcing all the way through order, production, and delivery. Through innovative sourcing management, product lifecycle management (PLM), and production and order management solutions, TradeBeyond empowers more efficient, responsible supply chains for many of the world’s largest retailers. TradeBeyond is also the provider of Pivot88, retail’s most trusted quality, compliance, and traceability platform. For more information, visit tradebeyond.com and pivot88.com.