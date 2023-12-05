Graycor Hires Brianna Nessler as Business Development Lead, Southwest Division

Leading general contractor Graycor Construction Company has hired Brianna Nessler to lead its business development efforts in the Southwest. Based out of the company’s Phoenix office, Nessler plays a critical role in Graycor’s growth strategy, with a focus on key growth sectors including the advanced manufacturing, retail and medical spaces.

As Business Development Manager, Nessler is particularly responsible for identifying new client opportunities and expanding existing relationships. As part of the company’s executive leadership team, she will work in tandem with Graycor Construction Company President Tim Hanifin, Southwest Division General Manager Rusty Martin and Project Executive Brian Bea to apply Graycor’s national scope of expertise to the needs of the region.

“Brianna is extremely knowledgeable about the Southwest commercial real estate landscape, is a skilled strategist and a highly respected member of our industry,” said Martin. “She is an excellent choice to represent Graycor among our clients and prospects, and has already become a valuable contributor as we evolve new opportunities not only for Graycor but also for the regional business community and economy.”

Nessler’s experience includes executive leadership, director and manager positions in marketing, strategy and client services. Across her career she has been recognized as a Phoenix Business Journal Landmark Leaders Emerging Leader of the Year, ENR Southwest Top Young Professional and AZ Big Media Young Commercial Real Estate Leaders to Watch.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from the University of Louisville and is an active leader and mentor, with memberships in AZCREW, ACE Mentorship Program, NAIOP, Phoenix Community Alliance, Pinal Partnership and Urban Land Institute.

Graycor’s active and recently completed projects in the Southwest include numerous award-winning projects including Class A office and industrial buildings at Gilbert Spectrum business park in Gilbert, Arizona; the 4 million-square-foot Camelback 303 industrial project in Goodyear, Arizona; the Elliot Gateway industrial park in Mesa, Arizona; the 1.2 million-square-foot Southern Industrial Center in Buckeye, Arizona; and approximately 635,000 square feet of space within the 435-acre mixed-use SkyBridge Arizona master plan, slated to become a first-of-its-kind Unified Cargo Processing (UCP) facility.

In its more than three decades in the Southwest, Graycor has completed landmark projects including the Camelback Collective Class A office building and AC by Marriott hotel, Mountain Vista Medical Office Building, Tri-City Surgery Center, Arizona Orthopedic Surgical Hospital, East Valley Commerce Center, Chandler Airport Center, AMC Esplanade Fork and Screen Conversion, Crate and Barrel–Scottsdale, Salvation Army Southwest Divisional Headquarters and women’s shelter, distribution centers for FedEx and Home Depot, and Sunrise Assisted Living of Chandler. Tenant improvement and interior deliveries include Davis at Hayden Ferry Lakeside, StitchFix.com and Southland Engineering at Papago Buttes, named among the Top 10 Offices in Arizona by AZRE Magazine.

About Graycor Inc.

Graycor Inc. is a leader in managing building and interiors construction projects throughout North America. In Arizona, Graycor combines more than 35 years of local subcontractor and partner relationships with the company’s more than 100 years of national experience in the cold storage, corporate, cultural/educational, food processing, living and lodging, logistics and distribution, manufacturing and retail markets. The combination maximizes Graycor’s national presence to bring Arizona clients optimal service and product delivery. For more information, visit www.graycor.com.