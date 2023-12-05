Portway International Launches With Business Process Outsourcing Services

Portway International, a leading global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) provider for the logistics and customs brokerage industries, today announced it has officially launched. Portway International provides services that support businesses in achieving compliance with international trade and customs regulations, while ensuring operational continuity and delivering dependable 24/7 service. Portway International Inc. is wholly owned by Hemlock Point Capital Corp., a private equity firm that is wholly owned and controlled by Jonathan Robinson.



With the introduction of new trade agreements, cross-border trade has grown increasingly complex and it has picked up considerably over the last few years. In 2022, the Canadian Government reported that “Canadian exports and imports reached record highs – two-way goods and services trade reached nearly $1.9 trillion in 2022.” As globalization heats up, B2B transactions are also rapidly increasing. Additionally, S&P Global Market Intelligence recently reported, “At over three times the long-run average, the upward pressure on goods prices from labour costs is well above anything seen prior to the pandemic since data were first available in 2005.” Portway International is the best partner for outsourced services related to international trade, customs, freight forwarding, and transportation.



Portway International will serve as a trusted advisor, helping to move more than 20 million products through borders each year, with plans to expand further into Europe and the United States. The company acts on behalf of customs brokers and freight forwarders to complete their tasks more efficiently and at a lower cost, removing the transactional and data entry work so customers can focus on growing their businesses.



“As labour costs rise and new trade agreements increase complexity, the demand for outsourced services is increasing. This spans from routine tasks to specialized roles, crucial in mitigating risks tied to customs compliance,” said Jonathan Robinson, Chairman of Hemlock Point Capital and CEO of Portway International. “Our carefully trained and experienced team understands the ins and outs of compliance requirements at every stage. We’re proud to help our clients take the complexities of trade out of their purview, along with the mundane tasks associated with customs processing, so they can focus on what really matters to them – expanding to new customers and new regions.”



With Portway International, businesses receive:

Reduced liability: Portway International employs and trains the staff, helping businesses reduce costs and retain stronger earnings. Portway maintains an accuracy rate of over 99% for its filings on behalf of clients

24/7 communication: Portway International works as an extension of the businesses it serves, with an always-on approach that helps maintain a high accuracy rate and uninterrupted service

Highly qualified team: Portway International has a rigorous employee training program to ensure transactions are processed efficiently, and it has a high retention rate so businesses don’t experience churn in staff

Portway also offers reliable outsourced services for freight forwarders, carriers, and logistics organizations.



