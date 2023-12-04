Equipment Depot becomes an early adopter of AWS Supply Chain in the material handling industry

Houston, TX., 2023 – Equipment Depot, America's largest independently operated material handling and equipment rental source, announces that they have been selected by Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), to adopt AWS Supply Chain, a cloud-based application.

As an early adopter in the material handling industry, AWS Supply Chain is designed to increase supply chain visibility to make faster, more informed decisions that mitigate risks and lower costs. Its primary directive will focus on Equipment Depot’s $22 million in parts inventory.

“We have over 50 branches covering 3000 miles, plus 850 technicians; the AWS Supply Chain technology will provide machine learning (ML) technology capable of anticipating low parts inventory and OEM delays and reallocating parts to multiple branches and service fleets with real-time forecasting.” According to Joakim Langkaas, Director of Operations at Equipment Depot, “AWS Supply Chain automatically combines and analyzes data across multiple platforms, finding trends and quickly taking inventory rebalancing actions. We are pleased to include the AWS Supply Chain technology in our overall digital transformation strategy.”

AWS Supply Chain is a cloud-based application that unifies data and provides ML-powered actionable insights, built-in contextual collaboration, and demand planning. The application can connect to existing enterprise resource planning (ERP) and supply chain management systems without re-platforming, upfront licensing fees, or long-term commitments. AWS Supply Chain will increase focus on data-driven supply decisions by leveraging advanced algorithmic capabilities within a simple and intuitive interface.

Carol Tesarek, Director of Customer Experience at Equipment Depot, adds “AWS Supply Chain introduces ML and predictive maintenance capabilities to our supply chain operations. This allows us to provide an even greater customer experience by ensuring our technicians are fully equipped during customer service calls, resulting in increased speed of service, decreased equipment downtime, and an improved customer experience. I’m excited to witness the impact on customer experience, our technicians, and our entire process in the parts department.”

About Equipment Depot, Inc.

Serving local communities since 1939, Equipment Depot is America’s largest independently operated material handling and equipment rental source. Through its 50+ nationwide locations, Equipment Depot helps its customers improve productivity and maximize uptime with full-service material handling solutions that include new and used forklifts, aerial lifts, service, parts, equipment rentals, leasing, and integrated warehouse and automation solutions. The company’s commitment to delivering the best service is backed by its Performance. Guaranteed.® pledge.