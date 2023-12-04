HLS Engineering Group Partners with Realtime Robotics for Optimization

Realtime Robotics, the leader in collision-free autonomous motion planning for industrial robots, today announced that it has partnered with HLS Engineering Group, a specialist and business associate in the field of integrated engineering, with wide-ranging expertise in the fields of manufacturing, mechanical engineering and robotic automation.

The partnership will bring together Realtime Robotics’ innovative Optimization-as-a-Service solution, which uses a combination of proprietary optimization software and experienced robotics and application engineering insights to improve a manufacturer’s overall productivity, with the HLS team’s years of experience as a trusted engineering partner to industrial manufacturing customers in the automotive, aerospace and other industries.

The combined solution allows manufacturers to analyze and optimize their automation cells, improving efficiency and productivity within weeks instead of several months.

“Our optimization solution has already delivered proven results for customers in the automotive manufacturing industry, and the partnership with HLS creates an even stronger value proposition for customers,” said Peter Howard, CEO of Realtime Robotics. “Our combined expertise and technology can help manufacturers find additional productivity and efficiency improvements in their existing automation cells, without forcing their teams to spend countless hours manually testing different combinations until they achieve their goals.”

HLS’ advanced scanning technology will be utilized to virtualize a customer’s cells, collecting data and creating a digital twin of their manufacturing operations. That information will be used with Realtime’s Optimization-as-a-Service to analyze and identify any bottlenecks within production. The service rapidly generates and tests hundreds of thousands of potential robot paths, determining the best motion sequences based on target assignment, robot reach, and any other customer-desired parameters.

This process can be completed without causing any delays in ongoing production, and once the results are completed and validated, they can immediately be transferred to the production floor.