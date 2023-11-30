Release: Matter USA Corporation

Date: November 30, 2023

MATTER USA FORMED TO SERVICE NORTH AMERICAN METALS MARKET

Major Italian supplier of intralogistic metal handling systems emerges here

Matter SRL Managing Director Giuseppe Rotondi today announces the recent formation of Matter USA Corporation, the company’s new subsidiary for application engineering, sales and service for this major Italian builder of custom and modular Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS) for the metals industry. Matter systems are found in mills, metal service centers and metals processing plants worldwide. The company recently exhibited its offerings at FABTECH in Chicago.

Matter systems comprise custom-designed Matter Pro automated intralogistic warehouses for automated storage and handling of large quantities of bar, profile, tube, billet, sheet and slab metal materials, as well as dies and other processing components. These automated warehouse systems are designed to optimize space by increasing the quantity of stored material per square meter, thereby maximizing the efficiency of handling and utilization of plant space. All Matter Pro systems are designed to customer specifications yet offer flexibility and myriad handling options.

Meanwhile, Matt Box systems offer modular and multi-purpose automated warehouse concepts, designed for smaller quantities of material. They are the preferred option for job shops, smaller production departments and specialty metals distributors.

As VP of sales Alec Banish explains, “The degree of automation in the market today is moving very quickly and our systems offer the North American market flexibility, turnkey materials handling and the safety of a totally automated system, plus the security of an under-roof operation, which significantly reduces material damage, and provides instant access to your inventory without human intervention.”

Matter is a global force in automated materials handling and storage systems (ASRS) for the metals industry, as the company assists its customers with full analysis of their production process, then executes the design, engineering, build, test, installation, commissioning and after-sales service of its systems. Matter uses leading-edge software and automation components in its designs. In use, a Matter system offers its users complete data tracking on all materials and product bundles to further the efficiency and effectiveness of a company’s ERP.

As Giuseppe Rotondi notes, “We are very enthusiastic for Matter USA. Our company has developed many innovative solutions for the metals handling market and the establishment of Matter USA will further enhance our presence in the North American market, bringing those solutions to many current and, I’m certain, future customers.”

Matter USA will be based in Texas and serve the North American market, operating in tandem with their longtime rep group, Robert Warnock Co., Inc.

Matter has several systems currently operating in North America at major pipe and tube producers as well as major metal service centers.

To view a variety of Matter systems in action, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/user/mattersrl

For more information on this development, please contact:

MATTER USA CORPORATION

1800 West Loop South

Suite 1740

Houston, Texas 77027 (USA)

Phone: 205-830-3337

info@matterusacorp.com (e-mail)