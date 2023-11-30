MARS Launches 2nd Century of Industry Service at 2024 Winter Meeting January 9–11

CHICAGO—November 30, 2023 (James Street Media Services)—The Midwest Association of Rail Shippers (MARS) will host its annual Winter Meeting January 9–11, 2024 in Lombard, Illinois at the Westin Chicago Lombard hotel. The theme for the meeting is “The 100th Anniversary of MARS."



This premier rail industry meeting will feature experts discussing their perspectives on the issues and trends currently impacting freight rail operations and shipping. The full schedule includes a day and a half of presentations and several networking opportunities.



“North American railroads are in a strong position to support the safety, environmental, and supply chain efficiency goals of today’s shippers," said MARS President Kathy Bathurst. “We’ll start the second century of MARS meetings by looking ahead to those opportunities.”



The high point of the Winter Meeting will be presentations from key industry leaders including:

· Keith Creel, President and CEO, CPKC

· Elgeo Harris, Senior Manager, Government Affairs, Bunge

· Tony Hatch, President, ABH Consulting

· Joe Hinrichs, CEO, CSX

· Ian Jefferies, President and CEO, AAR

· Eric Marchetto, Executive Vice President and CFO, Trinity Rail

· Eric Monger, Vice President, KBX Rail, KBX

· Alan Shaw, President and CEO, NS

· Paul Titterton, Executive Vice President and President, GATX

· Beth Whited, President, Union Pacific



During the meeting, the MARS Scholarship Program will also be highlighted as well as the MARS Young Professionals. The second day of the meeting will feature the election of the 2024 Officers and Executive Committee.



Registration fee for the meeting is $325 until December 20. After that date, it is $375. A block of hotel rooms is available at the Westin Chicago Lombard through December 18.



Registration and more information about the MARS Winter Meeting are online at www.mwrailshippers.com.



ABOUT MARS

The Midwest Association of Rail Shippers (MARS) is one of five regional North American associations under the North American Rail Shippers (NARS) national organization. Headquartered in the Chicago area, MARS provides an open forum for discussion and resolution of rail transportation issues by bringing railroads, shippers, receivers, and rail supply companies together twice annually for formal meetings in the Chicago area. To review the most recent meeting presentations and to inquire about MARS membership, please visit the MARS website at www.mwrailshippers.com.





MEDIA CONTACT

Bill Fahrenwald

James Street Associates

708-528-0681

bill@jamesstreet.net