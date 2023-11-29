DACHSER USA expands its Contract Logistics capabilities with a new warehouse in Atlanta

DACHSER is growing its capacities in warehousing in the United States. With the opening of a new facility in Atlanta, Georgia, the company has inaugurated its second warehouse in the Atlanta area and its fourth multi-user warehouse in the country. In terms of both surface and pallet positions, it is by far the largest Contract Logistics facility of DACHSER in the United States.

With a surface of 130,000 sq. ft, the warehouse features space for 16,500 pallets. With 27 gates, efficient infrastructure for the loading and unloading of trucks is given. Thanks to sophisticated inventory management systems and inbound and outbound operations of goods, efficient warehousing can be provided even for the most demanding customers. This is complemented by several value-added services that are offered on site, including pick and pack solutions.

In the warehouse, the DACHSER-own warehouse management system Mikado is used. Mikado is integrated into the entire transport process and is evolving constantly, creating maximum transparency, continuity and security. For US customers that already have a business relationship with DACHSER in Europe, usage of the software in the United States is connected to many advantages as the software is globally consistent.

“With our own warehouse facilities in the United States, DACHSER USA can offer its customers logistics solutions from one single source,” says Thorsten Schoenwetter, Director Logistics Product for the Americas region at DACHSER. “With the opening of the dedicated warehouse in Atlanta, we grow our nationwide network and increase our footprint in the Southeast of the United States.”

Holistic warehousing solutions and proximity to the customer

A few miles southwest of downtown Atlanta, the warehouse is located in a strategically advantageous location. While all major highways and interstates are within closest vicinity, Hartsfield – Jackson Atlanta International Airport is less than five miles away. The ports of Mobile (Alabama), Charleston (South Carolina) and Savannah (Georgia) are all located within a five-hour driving radius.

In line with the company’s local growth strategies, the new warehouse in Atlanta adds another facility to the growing network of DACHSER warehouses in the United States. With two warehouses in the Atlanta area and two further ones in Chicago, DACHSER has currently four multi-user warehouses in the country. Next to the availability of Mikado, customs clearance services, CTPAT registration, cargo screening and options for road transport complement the range of offerings.

“This setup supports us to further develop our global warehouse network and provides efficient and tailor-made transport and warehousing services plus value-added services to our customers in the United States,” says Thomas Klare, Head of Corporate Contract Logistics at DACHSER’s Head Office in Kempten, Germany.

Located in 11 branches across the United States, DACHSER's logistics experts possess in-depth product, industry and market knowledge. If you are interested in our warehousing solutions in Atlanta or in other regions of the United States, do not hesitate to contact your local DACHSER representative.