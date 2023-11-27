EV maker BYD makes 6 millionth vehicle

Chinese automotive giant manufactures goods in China, the United States, Canada, Japan, Brazil, Hungary, and India

November 27, 2023
Electric vehicle manufacturer BYD rolled its six millionth “new energy vehicle” off the assembly line at the Chinese company’s Zhengzhou factory on Friday, the company said.

The electric vehicle vendor had reached the five million mark just three months ago, including passenger cars as well as Class 8 trucks, yard tractors, and forklifts.

The 6 millionth vehicle was a BAO 5-model “super hybrid hardcore SUV” that is sold under BYD’s professional personalized sub-brand, Fangchenbao. The company’s other brands include the Dynasty and Ocean series and the Denza and Yangwang lines.

BYD’s battery-powered products for the logistics and transportation markets include the 8TT class 8 daycab tractor, 8Y class 8 terminal tractor, and 6F class 6 cab & chassis, as well as the forklift models ECC32, EC22, PMW20, ECB 16/18, ECB 40/45/50, ECB 30/35, and ECB 25/27.

Founded in 1995 as a rechargeable battery maker, BYD now runs over 30 industrial parks in China, the United States, Canada, Japan, Brazil, Hungary, and India. Since 2010, BYD says it has been actively expanding its global presence, introducing new energy buses and taxis for public transit electrification, now operating in over 400 cities across more than 70 countries.
 

 

 

 

