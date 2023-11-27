Averitt Announces the Launch of 9th Annual Shipper Survey

Averitt, a leading provider of freight transportation and supply chain management solutions, announces the launch of its 9th annual State of the North American Supply Chain Survey. The survey, which has historically garnered participation from thousands of shippers across North America, closes on Dec. 14.

The survey's primary objective is to understand the challenges shippers faced over the course of 2023 and to gauge their outlook for the upcoming year. It encompasses a broad spectrum of topics, from domestic ground transportation and cross-border shipping to international forwarding and industry technologies. One pivotal question posed annually is whether shippers anticipate a rise or decline in freight volumes in the forthcoming year.

Once the survey concludes, the aggregated results will be transformed into an in-depth report. This valuable resource is set to be released in early January and will be distributed to all respondents, offering a thorough overview of the industry's collective experiences and insights.

"By releasing the findings, we aim to provide shippers with a clear snapshot of the industry's pulse and the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead,” said Barry Blakely, Averitt’s president and chief operating officer.

Averitt invites shippers of all sizes from all industries to participate in this year's survey. The collective feedback will not only offer individual businesses a clearer perspective, but also present a comprehensive view of the current state and potential trajectory of the North American supply chain.