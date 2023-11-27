Southeastern Freight Lines Promotes Garron King to Service Center Manager in Dothan, Alabama

LEXINGTON, S.C. (November 27, 2023) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Garron King has been promoted to service center manager in Dothan, Alabama.

King started his career at the Memphis service center in Tennessee as a pickup and delivery operations manager. Most recently, he served as the facility’s assistant service center manager.

“Over the course of his 16-year career working in the LTL industry, Garron has demonstrated an exceptional ability to lead,” said Mark Coggin, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “He embodies Southeastern’s core values and is passionate about fostering a collaborative team environment, making him an excellent addition to the Dothan service center.”

King and his seven-year-old son are excited to relocate to Dothan, Alabama and continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.4% on-time service in next day lanes. Dedication to service quality and a formalized quality improvement process, adopted in 1985, has resulted in more than 525 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.

###

Media Contact:

Victoria Moore

Largemouth Communications (on behalf of Southeastern Freight Lines)

vmoore@largemouthpr.com

(919) 417-8037