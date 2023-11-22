What's The Catch With Cheap Industrial Lithium Batteries?

Batteries used in forklifts and other material handling equipment often look very similar, with no obvious differences in design or features. A vehicle's voltage, Ah capacity, and other technical indicators must meet the requirements of the main vehicle standard. However, there are often significant price differences between brands, not only due to the functionality of the battery management system (BMS) but also because of other parts of the "total product": delivery and installation, integration with forklifts and chargers, and support, service and parts availability. For optimal performance and longevity, it is crucial to choose a lithium forklift battery that is reliable and safe. Your organization's efficiency can be maximized by choosing the right battery for your device.

How do cheap industrial lithium batteries remain cheap?

When production expands, cheap overseas labor may be a major factor in retail prices. Material handling, however, is a relatively niche market. This advantage is offset by higher shipping costs and longer delivery times. After that, what happened?

First and foremost, it is the limited functionality of non-automotive-grade high-quality battery modules and base-level BMS. Secondly, the CAN bus system is unstable and the components are of high quality. Industrial lithium batteries are affected by these factors. The battery core is the heart of the battery, according to us. We work hard to extend the life of our batteries and increase their energy and power density by using only the highest quality batteries with the safest technology. Even in extreme weather conditions, it operates over a wide temperature range. Furthermore, advanced BMS prevents battery degradation by providing real-time diagnostics, adjusting individual cell charging, and protecting and optimizing the battery. Furthermore, the Advanced Controller Area Network (CAN bus) is the battery's nervous system for communication. In addition to communicating battery condition information to the BMS system, the CAN bus functions as a central network hub. Additionally, high-quality components prevent overheating during high-current charging and discharging. In order to maximize the performance of the battery system, BSLBATT forklift lithium batteries are designed with the highest quality components. Process of charging and discharging. The lithium battery module, BMS, CAN bus system, and high-quality components cannot be adjusted according to the customer's actual working conditions. Moreover, there are no advanced features, which may result in a price advantage, but may also cause battery users problems.

As you will see in the practical example below provided by David, a professional electrical engineer and top forklift expert at one of BSL’s distributors in Mexico, cheap industrial lithium batteries purchased online from overseas arrive at your doorstep just as easily as forklift batteries. The TV remote control requires AAA batteries. No, it isn't. A second forklift or crane is required to remove the old battery, and a technician must be trained to connect and test it. Inspections include connectivity, safety, and operational aspects. BSLBATT's high-quality lithium battery brand price usually includes installation and setup costs. Due to potential service needs, labor costs for initial installation will continue to rise.

In the best case, the downtime cost is equal to the rental cost while you wait for the spare parts to arrive. The cost of downtime to business operations is the worst-case scenario if a replacement is not made quickly.

An industrial lithium battery purchased online had a problem

This is the story told by David, a professional electrical engineer and top forklift expert at a BSL distributor in Mexico. BSL distributor in Mexico provided a quote for 15 5,000-pound electric forklift batteries to a customer in Monterey. It turned out that BSL's distributor in Mexico quote was $1,200 higher than "the Internet's" price, so it lost the bid.

A month later, the customer received a 20HQ industrial lithium battery and lithium battery charger from the public transportation company, but the old battery in his forklift couldn't be replaced. If he orders through BSL's distributor in Mexico, the new battery will be delivered and installed, and the old battery will be removed and properly disposed of. Instead, customers pay BSL's distributor in Mexico $220 per battery for installation.

The customer experienced battery failure approximately 90 days later, contacted the manufacturer, and had a replacement battery accessory shipped to him. In this call, the customer asks David for help with replacing the damaged parts for a service fee of US$500.

While customers waited for their units, the only forklift stopped again. The rent ended up costing him nearly $600. He also experienced headaches and downtime, as well as the time it took to overcome these obstacles.

"So we spent an extra $1,500 upfront, so he bought the battery from the Internet," David said. Once all is said and done, the customer shows that he understands local support for the product and won't make the same mistake again."