FourKites Appoints New Executives to Accelerate Customer-Driven Innovation

FourKites today announced new additions to its senior leadership team to maximize customer value. Technology industry veteran Sean Fallon returns to FourKites as Chief Strategy Officer to drive strategy and support continued growth. Chief Product Officer Priya Rajagopalan takes on an expanded role that closely aligns customer operations and product development teams to maximize customer value. In addition, Mike DeAngelis joins as Head of International Solutions with a focus on ocean, having formerly worked at Maersk, WiseTech Global and project44.

FourKites’ 1,200 customers represent some of the largest and most complex supply chains in the world, and the platform touches over 50% of the Fortune 500. As global supply chains continue to grow in complexity, customers’ need for visibility beyond transportation has accelerated, and now requires end-to-end solutions that provide visibility into inventory, yards, warehouses, stores and beyond.

Gartner reflected this challenge in its 2023 Critical Capabilities for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms report, and recognized FourKites as the top-scoring solution for the world’s most complex supply chains, specifically calling out the company’s “modal coverage and extended capabilities.” In addition, FourKites continues to garner accolades for its industry-leading innovation, most recently in FreightWaves’ FreightTech 25, which recognizes the most innovative and disruptive companies in the freight technology sector. FourKites is the only visibility provider named to this year’s list — and together with Amazon Freight and J.B. Hunt, it is one of only three companies to appear on every list since 2018.

To support FourKites’ aggressive innovation agenda to provide maximum visibility for its customers, FourKites has expanded the scope of Chief Product Officer Priya Rajagopalan’s role to encompass customer operations, product and R&D. A seasoned business leader with over two decades of experience in product management, marketing and strategy, Rajagopalan has led FourKites’ Product team since 2016. She helped to build FourKites’ culture of customer-driven innovation, as many of FourKites’ platform capabilities have been developed in close collaboration with customers such as Land O’Lakes, Coca-Cola, Kimberly-Clark, Walmart Canada and others.

In addition, FourKites announced the return of Sean Fallon as Chief Strategy Officer to manage operational execution. Fallon is a seasoned technology executive and advisor, with extensive experience in private equity and venture-backed companies. With a focus on advancing enterprise software and SaaS businesses, he has led businesses through strategic liquidity events and M&A, including the sale of BigMachines to Oracle in 2013. Fallon served as President at FourKites from 2017 to 2021.

FourKites has also appointed Mike DeAngelis as Head of Ocean, where he will drive strategy and innovation around FourKites’ ocean solutions. A proven industry leader, DeAngelis served as General Manager and Head of Product Management at Maersk, Senior VP of global carrier strategy at WiseTech Global, and was most recently Senior Director of Growth, Ocean, at project44.

“We are excited to announce these appointments at a time when customers are looking for more opportunities for digitization than ever before,” said Mathew Elenjickal, FourKites founder and CEO. “These additions bring a tight connection between the voice of the customer and our high-velocity R&D team, which will yield accelerated opportunities for innovation and customer value.”

These appointments come at a time of continued company growth as customers increasingly seek solutions beyond transportation visibility. Over the last year, FourKites has achieved a 28% increase in customers; 37% growth in its carrier network; and nearly 30% growth in shipment volume, across more than 220 countries and territories. The company sets the pace of innovation in the supply chain visibility market — most recently with Inbound Visibility, Appointment Manager, Fin AI (FourKites Intelligence Network) and My Workspace — as FourKites continues to expand its capabilities beyond transportation to provide customers with real-time insights that expedite decision-making throughout their end-to-end supply chain operations.

Leading global supply chain visibility platform FourKites® empowers business leaders with comprehensive visibility into transportation, yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 3 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and last mile, and reaching over 200 countries and territories, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 1,200 of the world’s most recognized brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains.