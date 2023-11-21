PFLOW INDUSTRIES HOSTS MILWAUKEE MAYOR CAVALIER JOHNSON AND ALDERWOMAN ANDREA PRATT

Showcasing Our Material Handling Solutions Prowess

During the visit, Mayor Johnson and Alderwoman Pratt learned about PFlow’s purpose, our values and our unique ESOP culture. We were proud to showcase our facilities and our engineering, design, and manufacturing capabilities that enable PFlow to deliver material handling solutions specific to each end user’s unique material handling challenge, no matter how complex.

Building a Caring Community

Our 100% employee-owned company has been rooted in Milwaukee’s far North side community since shortly after our incorporation in 1977. Our longevity in this Milwaukee neighborhood has fueled our employee owners’ dedication to creating an environment that helps uplift our co-owner colleagues, our customers, and our community. “For PFlow, it’s more than just making the world’s best material lifts – it’s about building a caring community, one that provides family-supporting jobs to our employee-owners, produces quality, long-lasting products for our customers (right here in Milwaukee), and fosters a company culture that, ‘feels good about doing good’ while giving back to those in Milwaukee that could use a hand-up,” said PFlow’s President, Pat Koppa.

As the vertical reciprocating conveyor (VRC) industry founder in 1977 and key author of state and federal codes, PFlow has literally written the book on VRC design and safety. Backed by the strength of the industry’s largest and most experienced dealer network, the largest in-house engineering and technical support staffs, and dedicated in-region sales team, PFlow is the industry’s trusted VRC partner. Proudly claiming 20,000 units in operation, PFlow has the experience to ensure your project’s success. PFlow also designs and manufactures Cartveyor® shopping cart conveyors, which run parallel to escalators and accommodate high shopping cart traffic in multi-level retail environments.