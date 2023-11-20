Dermody Properties Gifts $100,000 across 10 Community Organizations

RENO, Nev. – Dermody Properties—a diversified private equity investment management company focused exclusively on the national logistics real estate sector—has announced the recipients of the 2023 Annual Thanksgiving Capstone Award. Ten community organizations, selected within key markets Dermody Properties works in, will receive awards ranging from $3,750 to $25,000, for a combined $100,000.

“The Thanksgiving Capstone Award gives Dermody Properties the opportunity to support the organizations impacting the communities we live and work in,” said Douglas A. Kiersey, Jr., Chief Executive Officer and President at Dermody Properties. “We are proud to give back and help make a difference for those who need help.”

The following organizations will receive the 2023 Annual Thanksgiving Capstone Award.

● The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is a nonprofit organization and a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, focused on providing emergency food services to families throughout northern Nevada and the eastern slope of the Sierra Nevada in California.

● The American Heart Association Food and Nutrition Insecurity Program builds upon food security by focusing on nutrition security, helping increase families’ access and knowledge about healthy eating.

● The Atlanta Community Food Bank’s mission is to end hunger in Atlanta by engaging, educating and empowering the community through partnerships with over 700 nonprofits.

● Feeding America of Riverside works to alleviate hunger and aid various groups, including children, families, seniors, college students, military families and veterans through a diverse range of programs and over 259 community collaborations.

● North Texas Food Bank, a social benefit organization based in Plano, Texas, features multiple programs to close the hunger gap in North Texas.

● The Rancho Cordova Food Locker distributes locally donated and federally funded food, serving more than 3,000 community members each week. An estimated 20 percent of the households served by the organization are Ukrainian, Afghani or Russian immigrants.

● Tracy Interfaith Ministries provides food and clothing to low-income and homeless families and individuals in the Tracy community, and also provides emergency and rental utility assistance.

● The Northfield Township Food Pantry was founded more than 50 years ago to help residents of Northfield Township, Illinois, with food insecurity. The organization serves hundreds of Township families by connecting them with grocery store cards and non-perishable food items.

● The Society of St. Vincent De Paul is a Phoenix, Arizona-based nonprofit organization that utilizes community partnerships to feed, clothe and house individuals and families in need through its network of food pantries, shelter for homeless veterans and older adults and more.

● St. Mary’s Food Bank, one of the largest food banks in the United States, has been working to end hunger in Arizona for 55 years through its food distribution and children’s feeding programs.

“As a company, we support the communities in which we conduct business. This is an integral part of our values,” said Michael Dermody, Executive Chairman at Dermody Properties. “The Thanksgiving Capstone Award enables us to fulfill this mission by helping those in need.”

Every year, the senior management at Dermody Properties selects the recipients for the annual Thanksgiving Capstone Award with the overall goal of helping address the increased needs of those at risk, especially during the holidays.

