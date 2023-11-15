FourKites Recognized for Innovation and Disruption in FreightTech 25 Awards, Seven Years Running

FourKites today announced that for the seventh straight year, the real-time supply chain visibility pioneer has been named to FreightWaves’ FreightTech 25, which recognizes the most innovative and disruptive companies in the freight technology sector. Selected by scores of CEOs, industry leaders, academics and investors, FourKites is the only visibility provider named to this year’s list — and together with Amazon Freight and J.B. Hunt, is one of only three companies to appear on every list since 2018.

After a 2023 characterized by a funding squeeze, interest rate hikes and economic belt-tightening, the 2024 FreightTech list “was the most disrupted...I’ve ever seen,” according to FreightWaves CEO Craig Fuller, with 17 newcomers displacing former award recipients. For the rare stalwarts like FourKites, the list is “a special testament to resilience,” as reported by FreightWaves.

Over the last year, FourKites has achieved a 28% increase in customers; 37% growth in its carrier network; and nearly 30% growth in shipment volume, across more than 220 countries and territories. The company sets the pace of innovation in the supply chain visibility market — most recently with Inbound Visibility, Appointment Manager, Fin AI (FourKites Intelligence Network) and My Workspace — as FourKites continues to expand its capabilities beyond transportation to provide customers with real-time insights that expedite decision-making throughout their end-to-end supply chain operations. Earlier this year, the company was named to Fast Company’s fifth annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list in the Enterprise category, which honors businesses that demonstrate an inspiring commitment to encourage and develop innovation at all levels.

“I’m honored to be named again to the FreightTech 25,” said FourKites founder and CEO, Mathew Elenjickal. “At its core, FourKites is committed to an ironclad partnership with our 1,200+ customers to solve their most challenging supply chain problems. At a time when they’ve never needed it more, we continue to innovate alongside our customers to add value to their end-to-end operations.”

FourKites’ more than 1,200 customers include leading brands such as Kimberly-Clark, Bayer, ARMADA, Eastman, Dollar Tree, Reynolds Consumer Products, Big Lots, Dow, Land O’Lakes and Cardinal Health. Strategic investors include Mitsui & Co., Ltd., FedEx, Zebra Technologies, Volvo Group Venture Capital AB and Qualcomm Ventures. Partners span dozens of the world’s leading technology companies, systems integrators and IoT/hardware providers.

Leading global supply chain visibility platform FourKites® empowers business leaders with comprehensive visibility into transportation, yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 3 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and last mile, and reaching over 200 countries and territories, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 1,200 of the world’s most recognized brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains.