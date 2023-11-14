Advance Storage Products earns Most Valuable Supplier award from MHEDA for 3rd Consecutive Year..

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA – Advance Storage Products, a recognized leader in the material handling industry, has been awarded the prestigious MVS (Most Valuable Supplier) Award for its outstanding achievements in 2023 by their industry trade association, The Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA). This achievement marks the 3rd consecutive year that Advance has achieved the Award.

The MVS Award is a coveted accolade within the industry, with fewer than 10% of MHEDA's member organizations earning this distinction. Advance’s continued recognition as a valued partner within the industry underscores a commitment to excellence, professionalism, and responsible stewardship.

To qualify for the MVS Award, Advance was required to meet a series of criteria, in several areas important to the companies who do business with them. In addition to confirming an ongoing commitment to safety and employee training, award recipients must provide documentation of active participation in a program that “gives back.”

“I have had the opportunity to work with Advance Storage Products for the past 20 years and have had nothing but the best experience. They go above and beyond when it comes to engineering and customer service.” Brian K. Reaves, VP of Systems and Automation, Southern States Toyotalift.

MVS Award winners have demonstrated an overall commitment to business excellence by documenting activity in the following areas:

• Industry Advocacy

• Distributor Advocacy

• Business Networking

• Continuing Education

• Business Best Practices

“The MVS Award recognizes the best-of-the-best in our industry and is displayed with honor. To check all the boxes from education, industry best practices, awards, networking, employee engagement, giving back and much more, MHEDA is proud to have so many companies achieve this award. MHEDA appreciates the dedication to MHEDA and being a leader in this great industry that we are so blessed to be in.” John L. Gelsimino President of All Lift Service Co. Inc. and 2023 MHEDA Chairman.

Advance Storage Products provides large scale structural pallet racking solutions in all product configurations, including selective, double deep reach, pushback, drive-in, pick tunnels, pick modules and flow systems. Advance brings over 100,000,000 lbs. of steel production capacity per year and routinely ships projects in excess of $5,000,000, on time and on budget.

The Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA) is the premier trade association dedicated to serving all segments of the material handling business community. MHEDA represents close 600 companies in the material handling equipment business. Located in suburban Chicago, the association provides services to companies seeking to improve their business through education, networking, benchmarking and best practices. For more information, visit www.mheda.org.