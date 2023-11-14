MercuryGate acquires cross-border customs clearance specialist ITS

Transportation technology provider MercuryGate International Inc. today said it has acquired International Trade Systems (ITS), a provider of software as a service (SaaS)-based cross-border customs clearance capabilities.

Cary, North Carolina-based MercuryGate says the move will add more than 40 subject matter experts and allow it to deliver “the industry’s first Smart Transportation platform with a holistic, integrated offering across the global trade management space supporting all modes, geographies, and buyer types.”

Founded in 1989, Portland, Oregon-based ITS provides advanced customs and trade compliance capabilities for the international trade community. More than 200 customers and 5,000 users including customs brokers, importers and freight forwarders leverage ITS software to improve efficiencies, drive automation, leverage data for actionable intelligence, control costs, and reduce the risk of non-compliance despite almost daily changes in trade requirements and increase customer satisfaction.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Our customers continually ask for ways to generate additional value from the enormous amounts of data collected across their transportation and logistics activities,” MercuryGate President & CEO Joe Juliano said in a release. “With the integration of ITS capabilities into MercuryGate’s TMS, we will empower customers with full visibility and a holistic view to manage their global trade activities from sourcing to order compliance, customs clearance, transportation execution and visibility, final mile logistics and back-end claims processing.”