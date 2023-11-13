“Somewhat sustainable”: 85% of pharmaceutical businesses battling for greener future

A new sustainability report commissioned by LogiPharma – the industry-leading life sciences supply chain event – has revealed that while most pharmaceutical businesses are on the right path, a huge 85% currently consider themselves to be only “somewhat sustainable.”

The report, based on a survey of 150 Heads of Supply Chain and similar senior executives across the European pharmaceutical and life sciences industry, provides extensive insight into the challenges faced by the sector.

“Our conference delegates and partners repeatedly tell us that sustainability is amongst the biggest challenges they face,” said Will Robinson, LogiPharma Conference Director. “If there’s a single message for pharmaceutical businesses to take away from this report, it’s that: you’re not alone.”

While the industry is committed to change – as defined by The UN’s Sustainability goals (UN SDGs) – a whopping 85% of respondents believe their current supply chains are only ‘somewhat sustainable’ when it comes to SDGs. This suggests there is still a long way to go to achieve the industry’s sustainability goals.

Other key challenges shared by respondents include: their difficulty to measure environmental impact across value chain; limited transparency and data sharing across the end-to-end supply chain; and poor data quality.

The good news is that pharma leaders are setting out a plan of action, focussing on ambitious and measurable goals as they continue building a sustainable end-to-end supply chain.

The report explores some of the means by which organisations are making improvements, such as investment in circularity initiatives to reduce waste and emissions, and the fostering of a deeper sustainability culture & incentives within both their own and partner organisations.

“These responses clearly show the level of maturity and development we’re seeing in sustainability for the life sciences supply chain,” confirmed Will Robinson.

“The first step in creating measurable KPIs and metrics is fully mapping out the sustainability credentials of one’s supply chain, including all external partners. Only once this has been achieved can measurable KPIs meaningfully be put in place. The vast majority of producers are well on that journey and is a relief to see there are no respondents who have said that there are no goals or metrics in place within their organisations.”

The first annual LogiPharma sustainability report is free to download at: https://tinyurl.com/mpanemzz

The topics detailed in this report will also be covered at LogiPharma 2024, taking place in Lyon from 16th to 18th April. Tickets are available at: https://logipharmaeu.wbresearch.com/srspricing