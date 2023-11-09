Tractor Supply Co. Taps RELEX to Boost Supply Chain Visibility Across 2,100+ Stores

Atlanta – RELEX Solutions, provider of unified retail planning solutions, announced that it was selected by Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, to implement a supply chain forecasting and replenishment solution.

Through AI and machine learning, RELEX’s platform provides Tractor Supply with greater real-time visibility into its supply chain, enabling the company to better anticipate the needs of its 2,100+ stores and nine distribution centers, and provide forecasts to vendor partners. The RELEX solution automates Tractor Supply’s forecasting, replenishment and allocations, improving inventory productivity while increasing product availability to ensure customer needs are met.

“RELEX allows us to scale our supply chain to support growth with same store sales, new stores and e-commerce,” said Clay Jackson, VP of Inventory and Planning at Tractor Supply Company. “By centralizing and automating our demand planning, RELEX has added a new level of optimization to our supply chain, allowing us to continue to deliver legendary service to our customers and provide all the products they need to live Life Out Here.”

“Tractor Supply Company embarked on a journey to upgrade its supply chain systems, conducting a meticulous evaluation process to ensure they found the perfect fit,” said Ron Fleischer, SVP Customer Operations, Americas at RELEX Solutions. “We are committed to helping Tractor Supply leverage our powerful tools to optimize their supply chain, enhance operations, and cater to the ever-evolving needs of their valued customers. Together, we are poised to drive meaningful change and deliver exceptional results."

RELEX Solutions helps retailers and consumer brands drive profitable growth across all sales and distribution channels by maximizing customer satisfaction and minimizing operative costs. Our market-leading, unified supply chain and retail planning platform helps retailers and consumer goods companies align and optimize demand, merchandise, supply chain, and operations planning across the end-to-end value chain. We drive record-high product availability, increased sales, improved sustainability, and the best return on investment in inventory, space, workforce, and capacity. Leading brands like Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, Stokke, Rite Aid, Sprouts Farmers Market, AutoZone, and PetSmart trust RELEX to optimize their supply chain and retail planning. Go to relexsolutions.com for more.