Trucking industry on track to expand its share of nation’s freight load, ATA says

Ten-year forecast says trucks will haul 72.6% of tonnage and claim 78.8% of revenue by 2034.

ATA Screen Shot 2023-11-08 at 1.32.45 PM.png
November 8, 2023
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments

Truck freight will continue to expand over the coming decade, with truck tonnage growing from 11.3 billion tons this year to 14.2 billion tons by the year 2034, according to a report from the American Trucking Associations (ATA).

That rise will increase the trucking sector’s share of the nation’s total freight tonnage from 72.4% in 2023 to 72.6% of tonnage at the end of the forecast period, ATA said in its “Freight Transportation Forecast 2023 to 2034.” At the same time, trucking’s revenues will grow from $1.01 trillion in 2023 to $1.51 trillion in 2034, which will account for 78.8% of the freight market. 

Those trends contrast with changes in other transportation modes, ATA said. As coal and bulk petroleum shipments wane over time, rail carload tonnage will fall from 11% of total freight to 10.1% by 2034, the forecast concluded.

However, rail intermodal revenues will grow from $21.7 billion in 2023 to $35.2 billion in 2034, air cargo tonnage will grow from 17.6 million tons this year to 23.7 million tons in 2034, and pipelines will see their share of freight tonnage grow from 9.8% in 2023 to 10.4% in 2034. 

“The trucking industry continues to dominate the freight transportation industry in terms of both tonnage and revenue, comprising 72.2% of tonnage and 79.2% of revenue in 2022,” said ATA Chief Economist Bob Costello. “That market share will continue to hold over the next decade, as the country will still rely on trucking to move the vast majority of freight.”

 

 

 

Trucking
KEYWORDS ATA - American Trucking Associations

    Recent Articles by DC Velocity Staff

    Rivian to sell its electric parcel delivery van to other buyers than Amazon

    Accenture says acquisition boosts its supply chain managed services offerings

    Jabil buys Scottish firm to boost ability to refurbish electronic components

    You must login or register in order to post a comment.

    Copyright ©2023. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing