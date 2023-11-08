Maersk and iB Cargo deploy Dexory’s robotics and AI technology in Bucharest distribution centre

The Bucharest deployment is the first of many outside of the UK to go live with the innovative technology, as part of the company’s expansion across Europe.

A. P. Moller - Maersk & iB Cargo operate a major distribution and logistics centre in Romania, serving one of the largest global furniture and interior decoration companies. For the first time in Romania, the two partners announce the deployment of Dexory’s technology and robots, in order to maximise and streamline the use of the centre, optimise its resources and shelf space.

The warehouse operated by A.P. Moller - Maersk & iB Cargo opened in September 2021 with 76,000 sqm, and less than 2 years later, it expanded to 100,000 sqm, offering customised logistics solutions and serving 8 countries in Europe and the Balkans. The unit is located in the CTPark Bucharest West industrial park and is BREEAM certified.

The robot called ‘NEO’ operates daily at the site in Bolintin-Deal, Romania, scanning over 100,000 pallet locations - allowing operations to move from 150 locations/h, with the current processes, to 10,000 locations/h via automation. It covers wide, narrow and hard to navigate aisles, reserve and picking locations - which is a time-consuming and prone to human error process, integrating into the day-to-day warehouse operations, working alongside the warehouse teams 24/7.

Dexory, the logistics startup founded by Andrei Danescu, Oana Jinga and Adrian Negoita in London, is already working with Maersk in the UK and Ireland. This expansion into new territories is a great enabler of Maersk’s commitment to integrating new technologies as well as to sustainability.

Dexory's unique solution combines hardware and software to provide instant visibility into inventory and operations at the click of a button. Using 12-metre-tall autonomous robots to capture warehouse data and images in real-time, the revolutionary digital twin technology enables instant analysis of stock, occupancy and stock movement.

The digital twin then offers instant access to the data captured, highlighting any discrepancies with other warehouse systems in an intuitive, easy-to-access digital format.

The analytics extracted address operational bottlenecks, increase efficiencies (allowing for faster put-away and picking) and unlock powerful insights into site operations (for real-time occupancy fluctuation, route planning) - all of which used to be manually done before. Using AI it then provides companies with information to forecast and plan more accurately across their warehouse estate and have smarter management of their workforce.

Andrei Danescu, Chief Executive Officer & Co-founder of Dexory comments: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Maersk and iB Cargo and bring the power of real-time data and insights to this impressive site in Romania, supporting a powerful company in interior decorations. Teams across the board have already embraced the Dexory technology and are constantly using our digital twin to make more informed decisions and drive efficiency.”

"Our business model is about long-term partnerships. We build them through quality, integrity and bringing added value to our clients' businesses through innovative solutions at every level.”, shared Cătălin Putineanu, Founder and Managing Partner of iB Cargo.

Dragos Dumitrescu Country Manager Maersk Romania, “Maersk remains steadfast in its unwavering commitment to implementing cutting-edge technology across its operations, reinforcing its position as an industry leader at the forefront of innovation. Embracing the latest advancements, Maersk continues to drive efficiency, enhance sustainability, and deliver exceptional value to its customers while shaping the future of global trade”.

About Dexory

Dexory was founded in 2015 by three founders, Andrei, Oana and Adrian, and is based in the UK. The founders are school friends from Romania, who moved to the UK a decade ago with experience accumulated across engineering and tech roles at Formula 1, Google, and IBM. Combining commercial nous with deep technical expertise, the three founders are now working together to help transform warehouse management practices worldwide.

Dexory captures real-time insights into warehouse operations using fully autonomous robots and Artificial Intelligence. Using autonomous technology to unlock data and drive insights through all levels of business operations, helping companies boost their performance and unlock their full potential.

Our fully autonomous mobile and modular robots measure, track, and find goods across warehouses without workflow disruption. The data is fed in real-time into digital twins, allowing logistics and warehouses to quickly respond to operational challenges they face on a daily basis.



About A.P. Moller - Maersk

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As a global leader in logistics services, the company operates in more than 130 countries and employs over 110,000 people world-wide. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels, and green fuels.



About iB Cargo

iB Cargo is a Romanian freight forwarder, which offers its partners mutually beneficial solutions through quality and innovation. iB Cargo portfolio includes customised cargo transport solutions: by road, air, sea, time critical, rail, customs assistance, buyer’s consolidation, all helping organisations to optimise their costs, meet contracts, promises and regulations, enter new markets, recover from critical situations, and make better use of their capabilities.