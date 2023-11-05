DeSpir Logistics Announces New President, Joe Van Der Bosch

DeSpir Logistics, LLC, a leading specialized transportation provider (3PL) for high-value, high-risk, and temperature-controlled cargo, is pleased to announce the appointment of Joe Van Der Bosch as its new President.

As President, Joe will work with co-Founders John Carr and Ron Devitt to further define and operationalize the company’s mission to enhance the health and wellbeing of communities and businesses by safely transporting products that save lives and propel the economy.

With nearly two decades of multifaceted leadership and experience in global logistics and trade compliance, Joe brings new perspectives to the role and importance of DeSpir’s mission to the future of the global supply chain.

“Joe’s appointment comes at a critical time in our trajectory,” says John Carr. “After another year of significant growth and customer success, DeSpir remains committed to raising standards for the transportation of ultra-high-value cargo”

Joe has a track record for driving service excellence through elevated operational protocols. He will focus on delivering repeatable and scalable results using technologies that enhance performance, increase accountability, and lead to continuous improvement. Joe is also a firm believer that teamwork leads to value-driven outcomes for the company and its customers.

“It is an honor to accept the position of President at DeSpir Logistics,” says Van Der Bosch. “I am excited to align myself with a growing company that has an unwavering commitment to a meaningful mission. My goal is to continue to cultivate a culture that is passionate about logistics and the deeper purpose behind successfully delivering the world’s most critical cargo – one that embraces innovative technologies that can further our pursuit of excellence.”



Today’s announcement follows the second straight year in which DeSpir was recognized as one of the “Fast 50” by Crain’s Chicago Business, an annual ranking of the fastest growing businesses in the Chicago area.

About DeSpir Logistics

Founded in 2014, DeSpir Logistics, LLC is a leading specialty transportation logistics provider (3PL). The company provides on-demand access to a network of qualified carrier partners that follow rigorous protocols and processes for transporting mission-critical cargo. DeSpir is laser focused on safeguarding ultra-high-value and highly targeted cargo, including pharmaceuticals, life sciences, high-value electronics, emerging technologies, financial assets, medical devices and equipment, and more. They have received multiple awards for their leadership in preventing cargo theft by CargoNet, the cargo theft prevention and recovery network. More info at: www.despirlogistics.com.