CSCMP to share educational content with business school in Spain

The Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) is teaming with a business school in Spain to share its supply chain research, programming, content, and use of the CSCMP SCPro Certification, the group said today.

Under the multi-year agreement, CSCMP will share that material with faculty and students in the Master in Supply Chain program at EAE Business School of Barcelona, Spain.

"Our aim is to have a partnership with the most prestigious organizations in each area of knowledge. Supply chain, led by our director Miquel Serracanta, is one of the growing ones. CSCMP has opened to us the opportunity to learn this field by immersion thanks to the contribution of a valuable number of professionals that teach our students from their global experience," Enric Ordeix, Dean of the EAE Business School Barcelona, said in a release.

According to the partners, the new collaboration will lead to additional growth in executive programming and tailored programs that broaden the supply chain talent pool and enable those in the profession to do more than they can today.

“I am so very proud of our work together in crafting this new agreement,” Mark Baxa, CSCMP’s president & CEO, said in a release. “CSCMP and EAE forge a path of sincere intention that together we develop knowledgeable supply chain leaders who are prepared to tackle the challenges on the road ahead while innovating through the ever-changing business landscape. I am thrilled with the ongoing work our CSCMP team in Spain has done to help forge this opportunity before us. As partners to EAE’s Supply Chain Master’s program, we now go together, making the most of current and future research, content and CSCMP’s ScPro advanced supply chain certification, enabling great things to happen.”