Party City Adopts TradeBeyond for End-to-End Supply Chain Digitalization

HONG KONG – October 25, 2023 – Party City Holdings Inc. (PCHI), the global leader in the celebrations industry, has adopted TradeBeyond as its multi-enterprise supply chain platform. Party City will use TradeBeyond to improve operational efficiency across inventory management, end-to-end merchandising, and vendor compliance.

Prior to TradeBeyond, Party City grappled with manual processes revolving around emails and Excel. The company wanted a robust, integrated solution to manage its volumes of purchase orders. TradeBeyond's trusted CBX suite has already streamlined Party City's vendor onboarding and purchase order management processes, while introducing critical path management tools and functionalities like e-signature and Work-in-Progress (WIP) tracking, which have already created significant efficiencies for the company.

“With TradeBeyond, we finally have one system to manage all data,” said Lorne Cytrynbaum, Party City’s Director of Sourcing and Product Operations. "In an era that demands agility and efficiency, TradeBeyond’s comprehensive suite eliminates redundancies and ensures smooth collaboration and communication between all stakeholders. We now have the foundation to continue to significantly optimize all of our supply chain operations."

"Our vision has always been to empower businesses with innovative solutions tailored around their existing workflows,” said Michael Hung, CEO of TradeBeyond. “We’re excited to play such a critical role in Party City’s digital transformation as they harness the full capabilities of our platform. This collaboration underscores our commitment to supporting retailers as they navigate the complexities of the global supply chain.”

Party City went live with the first phase of the implementation on September 11, 2023, just several months after partnering with TradeBeyond, and plans to roll out additional capabilities in the months to come. TradeBeyond’s tailored implementations allow clients to address their greatest needs first, allowing them to realize rapid efficiencies and cost-savings from the platform. To learn more about how TradeBeyond simplifies supply chain management, contact the company at tradebeyond.com/contact-us.

About TradeBeyond

Retail's leading extended supply chain management solution provider, TradeBeyond helps brands and retailers streamline product development and sourcing all the way through order, production, and delivery. Through innovative sourcing management, product lifecycle management (PLM), and production and order management solutions, TradeBeyond empowers the supply chain network by driving collaboration to over 15,000 retail and supplier partners, and 30,000 users in more than 50 countries. For more information, visit tradebeyond.com.

About Party City

Party City Holdings Inc. (PCHI) is a global leader in the celebrations industry, with its offerings spanning more than 70 countries around the world. PCHI is also the largest vertically integrated designer, manufacturer, distributor, and retailer of party goods in North America. PCHI operates across multiple businesses within its Retail Division and Consumer Products Division. On the retail side, Party City is the leading omnichannel retailer in the celebrations category, operating more than 750 company-owned and franchise stores, as well as Halloween City seasonal pop-up stores. For more information, visit partycity.com.