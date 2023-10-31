Affinius Capital Originates $102 Million Construction Loan for Tac-Pal Logistics Center’s Phase II

Affinius Capital LLC (“Affinius Capital”) today announced that it has originated a $102 million loan to finance the ground-up development of phase two of Tac-Pal Logistics Center, a 700,000-square-foot industrial building currently under construction in the Philadelphia suburb of Palmyra, NJ. The loan was made to a real estate fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital (CHC), a real estate investment management company specializing in multifamily, industrial, and specialty properties. Bank OZK provided the senior portion of the financing.

The financing was arranged by John Rose and Chad Orcutt, of JLL's Dallas and Philadelphia offices.

Affinius Capital Managing Director Eric Cohen commented, “This transaction offers a compelling opportunity for us to finance a newly built logistics property, proximate to Philadelphia, New York and various key distribution markets up and down the I-95 corridor. We are thrilled to partner with the team at Crow Holdings Capital on the second phase of this development.”

Phase one of the Tac-Pal Logistics Center, a 702,000-square-foot industrial property, was delivered by CHC in June 2023. The logistics center, at the base of the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge, benefits from its location along I-95 offering accessibility to both the Philadelphia and New York metropolitan areas. The phase two building at the Tac-Pal Logistics Center will offer 40-foot clear heights and a cross-dock building configuration. The project site will also accommodate 166 tailgates, 4 drive-up ramps, 438 auto parking spaces, and 236 trailer parking spaces.

