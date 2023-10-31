FourKites Appoints Industry Veteran Bill Maw as Chief Financial Officer to Drive Continued Growth

Leading supply chain visibility provider FourKites today announced the addition of Bill Maw as the company’s new chief financial officer (CFO). Maw brings a decades-long track record of successfully leading high-growth companies through financing rounds, mergers and acquisitions, and IPO readiness, and has built finance teams supporting businesses across the globe. He joins FourKites at a time of tremendous opportunity and growth for the company and the supply chain industry as a whole, as the real-time visibility pioneer leads the transition to increasingly automated, interconnected and collaborative global supply chains enabled by real-time execution systems.

“I’m delighted to welcome such an accomplished finance leader to FourKites at a time when we are scaling around the world for continued growth and category leadership,” said FourKites founder and CEO, Mathew Elenjickal. “With expertise spanning finance strategy, planning, execution, risk management, operations, capital-raising, M&A, and more, Bill is the mature financial veteran FourKites needs during this next stage of global growth and innovation.”

Before joining FourKites Bill held senior finance positions with GE, PwC, Recharge Payments, Covius Holdings and Liquidnet. He is passionate about entrepreneurship and startups, and has invested in more than 15 seed-stage companies.

“I am thrilled to be joining FourKites as CFO, particularly at such an exciting time in the company’s storied history,” said Maw. “Not only does FourKites boast a stellar track record of innovation and customer success, but it is taking nothing for granted as it scales up for the next stage of company growth and maturity. I’m excited to bring my skillset to this endeavor, and to be part of such a dynamic, collaborative and customer-obsessed team.”

Maw’s appointment follows several additional high-profile FourKites hires, including a new President, a new CTO, an SVP of Corporate Growth and several go-to-market leaders to support the company’s accelerating expansion. The company also announced a new APAC headquarters in Chennai’s DLF Cybercity, which will work in concert with FourKites’ new global headquarters in Chicago and its European headquarters in Amsterdam.

In addition, Maw joins FourKites at a time of significant growth momentum. Over the last year, FourKites has seen a 28% increase in customers; 37% growth in its carrier network; and 27% growth in shipment volume, across more than 200 countries and territories.

Leading global supply chain visibility platform FourKites® empowers business leaders with comprehensive visibility into transportation, yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 3 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and last mile, and reaching over 200 countries and territories, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 1,200 of the world’s most recognized brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/.