Logistics Gives Back: November 2023

PMMI, a trade association for manufacturers of packaging and processing technologies, has raised $30,000 for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping the nation’s first responders, military heroes, and injured and homeless veterans. The money was raised during PMMI’s Pack Expo Las Vegas show in September.
To mark Truck Driver Appreciation Week 2023, global logistics company C.H. Robinson launched a “Miles of Gratitude” tour and thank-you campaign. The tour included stops at eight different truck stops across the country, where Robinson employees gave away gift cards to truck drivers. For every tour mile traveled, the C.H. Robinson Foundation donated $10 to the St. Christopher’s Truckers Relief Fund, which helps truck drivers in need.
Freight-payment platform PayCargo has awarded $1.25 million to Florida International University’s College of Business (FIU Business) to create the PayCargo Supply Chain and Logistics Program. In addition to helping build out the program’s infrastructure and faculty expertise, PayCargo’s gift will help FIU Business expand its student recruitment efforts and career readiness programs.
Digital freight brokerage Transfix Inc. has launched a new partnership with Health in Transportation (HiT) to enhance driver wellness and safety on the road. The company provides complimentary access to CDL heath scanners to carriers within its network. These scanners use transdermal optical imaging technology to scan a driver’s face and record vitals, including blood pressure, heart rate, BMI (body mass index), and respiratory rate.
The Trucking Cares Foundation, the charitable arm of the American Trucking Associations, and the Tennessee Trucking Foundation each donated $5,000 to help purchase car seats for parents and guardians in Tennessee who are unable to afford them. Held in conjunction with National Child Passenger Safety Week, the annual event raises awareness about the importance of ensuring that all children are properly secured in an appropriate car seat or seatbelt.
After the devastating Maui wildfires, employees of Lynden Logistics and Aloha Marine Lines mobilized to raise funds for the impacted communities through the Hawaii Red Cross. The companies pledged to match the first $10,000 in donations. In just days, the campaign exceeded the original $10,000 goal and has since grown to over $35,000 in total contributions.