NMFTA Appoints Joe Ohr as Chief Operating Officer

The National Motor Freight Traffic Association (NMFTA), a cybersecurity industry leader within the supply chain, announced today the appointment of Joe Ohr as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Ohr brings to the organization over 20 years of experience in engineering product software, gained from roles at Omnitracs, Qualcomm, and Eaton.

Throughout his career, Ohr has provided strategic guidance, vision, and a roadmap for addressing long-term customer challenges. He has played a key role in accelerating revenue growth and has collaborated closely with IT, product, and engineering teams to foster stronger partnerships with strategic customers and peers. Additionally, he has overseen post sales customer support and service teams, as well as operations, managing a workforce of over 400 individuals.

During the electronic logging device (ELD) mandate, Ohr lead the team and helped successfully increase monthly revenue by positioning the company as a pioneer in the industry, becoming one of the leaders following the ELD mandate certifying multiple products. Ohr's contributions to the industry led to his recognition by executive staff and peers, earning him a spot in the Inner Circle in 2015 and 2018 for his unwavering commitment to Qualcomm and Omnitracs customers. He received this award for achieving an outstanding CSAT score and for his role in renewals, working in partnership with the sales and customer success teams.

“In securing a COO for NMFTA, we discovered that we needed someone that creates commercial-level, user-friendly products that can translate into our specific set of products and services,” said Debbie Ruane Sparks, executive director for NMFTA. “What NMFTA is being called upon to do with digitization, classification, and cybersecurity demands the sharpest and best deliverables. An individual who came from the trucking industry but also possessed extensive tech skills for the creation of elite software was a priority, and Joe Ohr is that expert.”

Last year, the Digital LTL Council of NMFTA announced the establishment of a new standard for Electronic Bills of Lading (eBOL). The new standard was a part of the Digital LTL Council’s extensive efforts to aid in the advancement of digitization of the industry. As these efforts aim to improve supply chain efficiency and overall communication across the LTL industry, the journey is not yet complete.

“NMFTA is in a unique position, as we are responsible for digitizing LTL,” continued Sparks. “This is a vital assignment, and with seven more segments of the paperwork left to produce, which are all underway in preparation for the building phase, we have full confidence that Ohr is the best expert to lead these efforts.”

Sparks added that he will know how to build the right tool for the marketplace so that it is a solution for every size carrier company.

“Ohr understands that people come first and then process. When you have people in combination with the process, you achieve culture, vision, buy-in, and overall success,” she shared.

“The association’s mission and vision for the future resonates with me,” said Ohr. “After decades in the industry, it’s invigorating to give back. This is a pivotal time for NMFTA – from digitization to safeguarding the industry through its commitment to cybersecurity. I’m eager to bring the right tools and products to help during this time of transition in this worthwhile endeavor.”

