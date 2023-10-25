NewCold's Lebanon Facility Marks New Benchmark for Food Logistics

New ‘benchmark’ for food logistics at the Crossroads of America

Lebanon, IN – Fast-growing NewCold officially opened one of the largest and most advanced cold storage facilities in the world in Lebanon, IN, today - underlining the importance of the state as a food logistics hub.

NewCold’s new state-of-the-art warehouse in Lebanon is highly automated. On-site proprietary technology includes four new patents. “We believe this facility sets a new benchmark for our industry,” said Bram Hage, NewCold Founder and CEO. “NewCold is at the forefront of innovation in the market. We are building a more resilient, reliable, and sustainable food supply chain to better serve our customers. This allows us to support their growth and strategic objectives - to better serve their customers.”

Capable of running 24/7, NewCold aims to make its warehouses increasingly grid-independent, using their own power generated from a variety of sources, including renewables. NewCold’s warehouses are about 50% more energy efficient than traditional warehouses.

Phase one of Lebanon has been operational for almost a year with a capacity of 100,700 industrial pallet positions, construction of phase two at NewCold Lebanon is underway and will see its capacity double to over 200,000 industrial pallet positions. This represents a doubling of the initial investment, bringing the capital investment in the facility to over $300 million.

The Lebanon facility serves some of the largest food producers in the world. The efficiency of the operation and strategic location means there’s potential for further expansion, bringing even more economic uplift to the area.

Remarkably, this achievement was realized during one of the most challenging business environments in decades. “The day after we decided to develop this facility the United States was shut down due to COVID. That we are here today is a testament to the significant contribution and collaboration of many partners and stakeholders in the Indiana state government, Boone County, and the City of Lebanon,” noted Jonas Swarttouw, Executive Vice President, and Chairman of NewCold in North America.

Overcoming numerous challenges - from lockdowns and port congestion, to transport and labor shortages – took concerted effort from all stakeholders.

However, the pandemic brought an increased focus on supply chain resilience and reinforced the reasons to locate a highly automated NewCold facility in Indiana.

“None of our warehouses shut down during COVID. That period underlined the importance of building resilience into the supply chain of leading food companies in the US,” notes Swarttouw. “And that’s aside from the positive economic impact, including over 250 high-quality employment opportunities, the Lebanon facility has created.”

“We are invested in working with companies like NewCold who prove to be innovators in the food logistics industry. The Boone EDC works diligently to create a desirable county for businesses like NewCold to build and expand. We look forward to their continued positive impact on our community and to Boone County,” Molly Whitehead, Boone EDC executive director.

"Lebanon is thrilled to be celebrating the grand opening of NewCold. With their highly automated storage systems, NewCold is on the cutting edge of our food supply chain and Lebanon is proud to be their home. NewCold's investment further solidifies Lebanon as an important food manufacturing and supply hub in the United States," said Mayor Matthew Gentry.

The scale and strategic location of the facility, at the crossroads of America, means it acts as a transport center of gravity for food companies. Further enhancing Indiana’s status as a major food logistics hub.

“Indiana is laser-focused on cultivating a global economy of the future here in partnership with leading companies like NewCold,” said Tony Denhart, EVP of workforce and talent at the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. “Located strategically in the center of the Midwest, Indiana is uniquely positioned to be a leader in advanced logistics and agbioscience. NewCold’s new facility will help support the global food supply chain, providing critical goods to consumers, while creating quality, high-tech jobs in Lebanon and advancing economic growth in the surrounding community.”

The phase two expansion of the Lebanon facility is expected to be operational in Summer 2024.

About NewCold:

NewCold is a global leader in advanced food logistics, with 15 state-of-the-art automated and energy-efficient warehouses on three continents with over 1.2 million pallet positions. NewCold provides end-to-end supply chain solutions to leading food companies powered by innovative technology and backed by a team of 2,000 people.