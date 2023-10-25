Banyan Technology Releases New Carbon Tracking Tool

CLEVELAND, OH (October 23, 2023) – Banyan Technology, the leading provider of freight execution software for real-time rating and execution of all over-the-road (OTR) shipments, has completed its LIVE Connect® integration for tracking carbon emissions and providing offset credit options to clients and client customers that support ESG initiatives and prepare them for upcoming regulations.

The new CarbonTRAX™ & Offset feature in Banyan’s LIVE Connect software tracks the estimated carbon impact of any shipment using GLEC-compliant and Smart Freight-Centre certified calculations. CarbonTRAX also allows clients and client customers to purchase credits from a variety of vetted climate action projects around the world to offset the carbon impact of each shipment.

“As regulations begin to mount for the reduction of carbon emissions in transportation, the shipping industry is facing heightened scrutiny. More and more businesses are seeking solutions now to align their supply chains for what’s to come,” said Brian Smith, CEO of Banyan. “Banyan’s CarbonTRAX integration provides clients and their customers with the carbon calculations they need to manage internal programs and meet customer and governmental reporting standards.”

The ability to support required carbon impact reporting and provide viable offset projects will help Banyan’s clients manage their organizational corporate sustainability goals and give them a competitive advantage when acquiring new business and maintaining existing customers.

Expanding on Banyan’s position as a one-stop shop for all OTR shipping, CarbonTRAX checks all the ‘must-haves’ for manufacturers and distributors looking to align their shipping operations with their corporate and customer Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives and requirements.

