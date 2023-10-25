OSM Worldwide Continues Massive Growth on Heels of 20th Anniversary

OSM Worldwide, the fifth-largest nationwide eCommerce and direct-to-consumer (DTC) parcel shipper, has continued to exhibit impressive growth while hitting major milestones in 2023, the company's 20th year in business.

"We've been fortunate to see continued double-digit growth at OSM, even when our competitors have seen major declines and market challenges in shipping," said Gaston Curk, CEO of OSM Worldwide. "It's a testament to our team constantly listening to our customers, partnering in their growth, and investing wisely in our technology and our people."

Defying the Market

Since 2018, OSM Worldwide has increased revenue by more than 510%. Over that same stretch, OSM Worldwide has expanded to five state-of-the-art facilities in the U.S., tripled its workforce, strategically added automation, and lowered the total cost per package to provide a competitive price with top shelf service.

While the shipping market dipped 2% in 2022 as competitors struggled with declining volumes compared to surges in 2020 and 2021, OSM's growth has outpaced the market with more than 14% volume growth year-to-date compared to last year.

Smart Investments Lead to Big Outcomes

Crucial to the company's success has been steady investment in technologies meant to increase volume throughput while enhancing employee experience. In the past year, OSM Worldwide has made significant improvements to its award-winning network, including the implementation of split sort technology to automate warehouse sortation systems which improve productivity, accuracy, and efficiency.

Additional adoption and implementation of robotics-as-a-service (RaaS) and AI-powered robotic solutions for parcel sorting operations has allowed OSM Worldwide to accelerate parcel sortation to last-mile delivery providers while enabling eCommerce customers to benefit from cost-savings, order accuracy, and predictable performance.

"Our technology investments have led to measurable improvements in a number of noticeable areas," said James Kelley, president of OSM Worldwide. "Just this year, we have reduced the time it takes to process a shipment by 4.5%, and since 2021, we have decreased the time it takes to process customer mail by 22%. These statistics can be attributed to smart tech coupled with an amazing workforce."

OSM Worldwide also has made significant investments in its people, in terms of both growing the workforce—average annual yearly growth has been 30% over the past 10 years—and investing in the development and empowerment of the existing team.

"Our success and accomplishments over the last 20 years can largely be attributed to our company values of integrity, innovation, teamwork and continuous improvement," said Curk. "We've maintained a passionate culture, and our accomplishments are a direct reflection our people."

Recognizable Successes

Over the past year, OSM Worldwide has inked several recognitions to support massive growth and exemplary performance by individual contributors:

For the thirteenth consecutive year, OSM was recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the United States, ranking #2649 on the list, as well as #117 for the state of Illinois. OSM is only one of 25 companies ever to make the list in 13 different years.

OSM also has been ranked one of the fastest-growing companies on the Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 list for over a decade (#40 in 2023).

For five consecutive years, OSM Worldwide has been named an official "Great Place to Work®" organization. This annual award recognizes companies that stand apart from their peers in creating a workplace that goes above and beyond for their employees.

OSM Worldwide CEO, Gaston Curk, was named a DC Velocity Rainmaker of 2023, which recognizes leaders making a contribution to the logistics field and advancing the profession.

OSM Worldwide Vice President of Operations, Jess Biella, is a recipient of the 2023 Women in Supply Chain award, which honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company's supply chain network.

About OSM Worldwide

OSM Worldwide is the fifth-largest nationwide eCommerce and direct-to-consumer (DTC) parcel shipper delivering 98% of all shipments in 2-5 days. Ranked one of the fastest-growing companies on the Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 List for over a decade (#40 in 2023) as well as the Inc. 5000 list for 13 consecutive years (#2,649 in 2023), OSM is delivering more for clients through agile decision-making and a performance culture that advocates for their business growth and success. Headquartered just west of Chicago (Glendale Heights, Ill.) with additional facilities in Atlanta, Dallas, Las Vegas, and York, Pa., OSM Worldwide provides eCommerce and DTC package delivery to every address in the U.S. For more information, visit osmworldwide.com.