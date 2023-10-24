GreyOrange's Cybersecurity Commitment Recognized with 2023 CIO 100 Award

--GreyOrange wins 2023 CIO 100 Award in the Game Changers category for supply chain cybersecurity advancements--

GreyOrange Inc., a global leader in automated robotic fulfillment and inventory optimization software, was honored as a 2023 CIO 100 Award recipient in the Game Changers Category. Recognition of GreyOrange's dedication to operational excellence, cybersecurity and business agility as a Foundry's CIO 100 Awards recipient amplifies the growing company’s leadership position among other global innovative organizations exemplifying the highest level of strategic and operational excellence in informational technology (IT).

“This honor is a testament to our unwavering commitment to digital transformation initiatives that have resulted in operational excellence, setting high standards in cybersecurity and fostering business agility,” said Krishnamurthy Rajesh, Global Director - Information Technology, GreyOrange. “Cybersecurity plays a vital role in automating warehouses and stores. It is important to partner with a trusted vendor who is committed to safeguarding data, defending against cyber threats and ensuring uninterrupted operations.”

Key highlights of GreyOrange's award-winning initiatives include a next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) Security Operations Center (SoC), an enterprise-level Unified Detection and Response (XDR) solution, a Network Operations Center (NOC), and seamless user onboarding and offboarding experiences.

“This recognition underscores our team's dedication to innovation and excellence in leveraging technology to drive business growth,” said Akash Gupta, co-founder and CEO, GreyOrange. “Our implementation's unique selling point lies in expanding the existing technology landscape with full functionality - all while integrating state-of-the-art AI/ML solutions and creating a fusion that ensures a significant return on investment.”



The CIO 100 Awards celebrates organizations and the teams within them that are using IT in innovative ways to deliver business value, whether by creating competitive advantage, optimizing business processes, enabling growth or improving relationships with customers.



“This year’s class of award winners have distinguished themselves with many groundbreaking projects using AI, quantum computing, facial recognition, analytics, and more,” said Anne McCrory, Group Vice President, Customer Experience and Operations, Events, Foundry and the chair of the 2023 CIO awards programs. “Their innovations improve customer experiences, track sustainability and reduce risk, and have novel applications across industries from pharma and healthcare to manufacturing, retail, software, and more.”



About the CIO 100 Awards

The annual CIO 100 Awards celebrate 100 organizations and the teams within them that are using IT in innovative ways to deliver business value, whether by creating competitive advantage, optimizing business processes, enabling growth or improving relationships with customers. The award is an acknowledged mark of enterprise excellence. Learn more by visiting https://www.cio100.in/2023-game-changers.

