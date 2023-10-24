Circle Logistics Appoints Cody Harris as New Chief Technology Officer

Circle Logistics (Circle), a leading player in the logistics and transportation industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Cody Harris as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). This strategic move signals Circle Logistics’ commitment to driving innovation and enhancing customer experiences through technology. With a strong focus on purpose-driven innovation and a commitment to enhancing the customer experience, adding Harris to the leadership team promises to usher in a new era of technological advancement and growth for the company.



“As we continue to chart our course into the digital future of logistics, we are excited to welcome Cody to serve as our Chief Technology Officer. Cody’s tech vision, unwavering commitment to purposeful innovation, and remarkable track record in harnessing cutting-edge technologies are precisely what Circle Logistics needs to stay at the forefront of our industry,” said Eric Fortmeyer, CEO of Circle Logistics. “We are confident that his leadership will not only drive transformative change within our organization but also enhance the experiences of our valued customers and partners. With Cody on board, the possibilities are limitless, and we eagerly anticipate the exciting journey ahead.”

Harris is a staunch advocate for the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence (AI). He sees AI as a force that is here to stay and believes that the transportation industry is just beginning to tap into its true potential. Under his leadership, Circle Logistics is poised to harness AI to optimize operations, streamline processes, and provide enhanced value to its clients.

“Cody brings to this role a tech ideology deeply rooted in innovation with a purpose,” said Fortmeyer. “He firmly believes that technology should not only add value but also improve the lives of workers, carriers, and customers alike. His commitment to ‘value-added innovation’ aligns perfectly with Circle Logistics’ vision for the future.”

In addition to AI, Harris recognizes the pivotal role of data in decision-making. He firmly asserts that data-driven decision-making is the key to staying competitive in the market. However, he emphasizes that this relies on impeccable data collection and curation. Harris will lead Circle Logistics in developing robust data strategies that not only efficiently collect and store data but also leverage it for actionable insights.

In his most recent role as Data Strategy and Innovations Manager, Harris was honored with the prestigious Game Changer Award in 2022. He currently supervises a team of Engineers and Analysts across multiple locations, overseeing technology initiatives. His previous experience also includes serving as a Data Scientist who led the development of logistics bid bots that generated substantial revenue and gross profit while optimizing human resources. His expertise in machine learning supported data engineering initiatives, and he played a key role in AWS Cloud Engineering, utilizing cutting-edge cloud technologies.

Harris’ diverse experience also includes serving as an Associate Instructor at Indiana University, demonstrating his dedication to teaching and mentoring. As a Product Manager at iRely, Harris oversaw agile development and SQL conversions, contributing significantly to the success of the company.

“With Cody Harris as Chief Technology Officer, Circle Logistics is primed for a tech-driven transformation. His dedication to purpose-driven innovation, commitment to data excellence, and a track record of results make him the ideal leader to guide the company into a future filled with technological promise,” said Fortmeyer. “Stay tuned as Circle Logistics leverages Cody’s expertise to maintain its position at the forefront of the logistics and transportation industry.”

