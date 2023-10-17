Critical Manufacturing and ASMPT SMT unveil what’s next for electronics manufacturing at productroni

17.10.2023, PORTO, Portugal – Critical Manufacturing is thrilled to announce its participation in productronica 2023, the premier event for electronics production. The event will take place from November 14 to 17, 2023, at the Trade Fair Centre, Messe München. Critical Manufacturing will once again join forces with ASMPT SMT, leveraging this dynamic platform to showcase its modern manufacturing execution systems (MES). The theme "Expect More from Your MES" is meticulously designed to cater to the intricate demands of the electronics and surface mount technology (SMT) industry, paving the way for Industry 4.0 innovations.

MES Excellence Takes Centre Stage

As electronics continue to permeate every aspect of our lives, the demand for electronic components, SMT processing, and PCBs have surged. This flourishing industry presents its own set of unique challenges – dynamic supply chains, fluctuating demands, slimming margins, and the rapid pace of change to product lifecycles. In such a dynamic landscape, a top-tier MES that goes beyond automation is crucial – one that provides comprehensive control and real-time adaptability to steer production under any circumstances.

Going beyond SMT lines

Critical Manufacturing MES is an integral part of the SMT and electronics manufacturing operation management (MOM) system, driving efficiency. It manages the entire factory, improving efficiency and material traceability through adaptable workflows. It customizes quality checks for each product, reducing costs and boosting quality, and also provides advanced analytics for spotting and preventing issues, reducing unplanned downtime, and improving overall equipment efficiency (OEE).

In addition, the Critical Manufacturing MES provides a data platform for simple collection of all machine data and critical data from other systems, while automatically, providing context from the MES system itself. This unique combination provides the capabilities manufacturers need to pursue more advanced Industry 4.0 use cases such as predictive maintenance.

Maximum Flexibility

The essence of Critical Manufacturing MES lies in its adaptability. The modules offered are carefully attuned to the unique demands of the electronics and SMT industry, ensuring a smooth integration into existing workflows. Its architecture accommodates diverse deployment options – on-premises, cloud, or hybrid – allowing manufacturers to tailor the MES to their specific needs.

In addition to the immersive physical booth experience, a virtual tour is being offered. This virtual tour will offer a dynamic and engaging glimpse into the MES features, ensuring that the transformative journey is accessible to everyone, regardless of their ability to be physically present.

As anticipation builds for productronica 2023, Critical Manufacturing invites attendees to experience the next level of electronics manufacturing. Join us at the ASMPT booth A3.377 witness the future of MES and embark on a journey that redefines what's possible.

For more information and to book a demo or a meeting, please click here.

Critical Manufacturing is also exhibiting at SEMICON Europa, booth B1351, that is collocated with productronica.

About Critical Manufacturing

Critical Manufacturing, leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant and a subsidiary of ASMPT, provides the most modern, flexible and configurable manufacturing execution system (MES) available. Critical Manufacturing MES helps manufacturers stay ahead of stringent product traceability and compliance requirements, reduce risk with inherent closed-loop quality, integrate seamlessly with enterprise systems and factory automation, and provide deep intelligence and visibility of global production operations.

As a result, our customers are Industry 4.0 ready. They can compete effectively and profitably by easily adapting their operations to changes in demand, opportunity, or requirements, anywhere, at any time. For more information, visit www.criticalmanufacturing.com

About ASMPT

ASMPT (HKEX stock code: 0522) is a leading global supplier of hardware and software solutions for the manufacture of semiconductors and electronics. Headquartered in Singapore, ASMPT’s offerings encompass the semiconductor assembly & packaging, and SMT (surface mount technology) industries, ranging from wafer deposition, to the various solutions that organise, assemble and package delicate electronic components into a vast range of end-user devices, which include electronics, mobile communications, computing, automotive, industrial and LED (displays). ASMPT partners with customers very closely, with continuous investment in R&D helping to provide cost-effective, industry-shaping solutions that achieve higher productivity, greater reliability and enhanced quality.

ASMPT is one of the constituent stocks of the Hang Seng Composite MidCap Index under the Hang Seng Composite Size Indexes, the Hang Seng Composite Information Technology Industry Index under Hang Seng Composite Industry Indexes and the Hang Seng HK 35 Index. To learn more about ASMPT, please visit us at www.asmpt.com

