KPI Solutions Appoints Roger Counihan as Senior Vice President, Sales

KPI Solutions, a leader in supply chain consulting, software, automation, and systems integration, today announced that Roger Counihan has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Sales.

In this role, Roger will provide strategic leadership to drive growth by delivering successful solutions that help clients reduce labor dependence, increase productivity, and build scalability.

“I’m excited to join KPI Solutions as our team designs and integrates new processes coupled with world-class automation technology that supports our clients’ operational transformation,” said Roger. “Developing creative, bespoke solutions for clients is a passion, and I look forward to leveraging my experience in supply chain strategy, distribution center design, robotics, and software to help clients meet today’s business challenges.”

“We are happy to welcome Roger to the KPI Commercial team as another seasoned, highly skilled leader for our clients as they seek options to elevate performance,” said Ron Adams, Chief Commercial Officer at KPI. “Roger’s ability to quickly grasp business challenges and address them with innovative operational designs and high-performing technologies will create scalable, resilient, and agile automation solutions for our clients.”

Most recently, Roger served as Chief Revenue Officer at CognitOps, a supply chain software services firm. Prior, he rapidly rose through positions of increasing responsibility in both sales and delivery roles at Fortna, global telecommunications provider Brightstar, and Capgemini. He holds a B.S. and M.S., in Systems Engineering from the University of Virginia and resides in Atlanta.