Selecting the right robot for the right task

When your company is ready to automate, choosing the right technology can be a challenge. Eric Harty, senior director for strategic initiaitives at Zebra Robotics Automation, tried to make that process a bit easier during an Ask the Expert session at the CSCMP EDGE conference on Tuesday, October 3.

In “Unlocking Automation: Selecting the Right Autonomous Mobile Robot for the Right Task,” Harty outlined the various robotic solutions available for warehouse and distribution center operations, providing the basics of autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs) and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). Harty walked through each type of solution—from robotic forklifts to conveyor-top AMRs—offering use cases to explain how each one can improve productivity in the warehouse.

Separately, Zebra Robotics Automation highlighted some of its own robotic solutions during the conference’s Supply Chain Exchange Exhibition. On display were a conveyor-top AMR, which can integrate with fixed conveyance, sortation, and automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) in the warehouse, and a cart-transport AMR, which supports material movement and other workflows.