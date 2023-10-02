Fueling up on RNG

In the search for affordable and effective ways to decarbonize the supply chain, shippers and transportation providers may want to consider solutions that utilize biofuels in the transportation process.

That was the message from one panel of industry experts on the first full day of the CSCMP EDGE conference, being held in Orlando this week. In "Driving Toward a Greener Future: Decarbonizing Transportation with RNG," panelists from renewable natural gas (RNG) provider Clean Energy, truckload carrier Paper Transport, and consumer packaged goods company Unilever talked about how they have collaborated on a project to reduce transportation emissions by using RNG-powered trucks for a Unilever dedicated fleet operation in Jacksonville, Fla.

RNG is a transportation fuel made from organic waste. Proponents of the technology say it reduces carbon emissions by an average of 300% compared to diesel, and at a fraction of the price. And unlike conventional natural gas, RNG is not a fossil fuel and does not involve drilling.

The Clean Energy/Paper Transport/Unilever project is one more step in Unilever’s efforts to reduce its emissions, and the company continues to work on projects that convert diesel operations to RNG, according to Andrew Sylling, head of procurement, logistics-North America for Unilever. The project involved a dedicated fleet of four trucks from Paper Transport, utilizing Clean Energy’s network or RNG fueling stations in the Jacksonville area.