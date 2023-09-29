Game-changing end-to-end omni-channel supply chain management solution launched by AVASK and KATA

This innovative solution enables e-commerce entrepreneurs and marketplace sellers to move products conveniently and reliably from their manufacturer to the marketplaces and fulfilment houses, delivering a simplified supply-chain, and assuring compliance with local tax regulations.

While more traditional solutions offer a portion of the supply chain, for example logistics, customs clearances or final-mile delivery, the AVASK and KATA solution can include the collection of the goods from the manufacturers, the shipment overseas to the destination port, the importation of the goods, including all customs clearances, through to the final mile delivery to a 3PL or a marketplace fulfilment centre, for example Amazon FBA.

Where the difference lies with the AVASK and KATA solution, we also take care of the expert consultancy and advisory support to the business, making the journey as cost and tax efficient as possible. AVASK will also handle all tax implications when importing the goods in the destination marketplace, which includes import VAT deferment schemes, VAT declarations, distance selling in the EU, and the new eco-compliance requirements (EPR) that are currently rolling out across the EU.

Omni-channel fulfilment solutions

The AVASK and KATA end-to-end supply chain solution also takes into account that selling omni-channel is becoming an increasingly popular option within the e-commerce eco-system. With over 50 marketplaces available within the EU alone, e-commerce sellers are diversifying to mitigate the risk of being associated to a single platform. While other end-to-end solutions restrict or limit the options available to e-commerce sellers, the AVASK and KATA solution is as open as you need it to be.

Mark Houghton, Director of Customs and International Cross Border Logistics at KATA Global Logistics, said: “In this evolving landscape, it’s paramount for businesses to be leaders in Global Compliance and aim for a seamless, tech-enabled product.

“Teaming up with pioneers like AVASK and KATA Global Logistics, there’s a golden opportunity to navigate the intricate maze of Local Taxes, Customs, Importer of Records documents, EPR, and the daunting local government bureaucracy. And the good news? That’s precisely where AVASK and Kata Global Logistics shine the brightest.”

Global reach – local support

Over the last 18 months, AVASK have been undertaking extensive customer research, we have found that our clients prefer local support, as this helps with the localisation barriers that can occur when trading cross-borders. Our experts are located in the US, the UK and in the EU, most notably in main Amazon fulfilment countries, the Netherlands and China. This means we can truly support our clients on a local level, with specialist tax and clearance teams located in the UK, The Netherlands and the US.

This truly global support comes alongside our AEO status in the EU, which was recently granted to AVASK – this enables us to clear goods into any port within the EU. Specialist e-commerce consultants are on hand to provide clear and concise guidance to enable the client to achieve the maximum cost-saving benefits, including import VAT deferment schemes and bonded warehousing solutions.

Dr Angelos Katsaris, Professional Services Director at AVASK, said: “KATA was formed, to address the pain points of sellers during the Brexit transition period. Moving forward 18 months and KATA is now a part of the AVASK Group of companies, to form a complete our global compliance vision.

“When e-commerce entrepreneurs use multiple providers, so much is lost between the two companies, we have leveraged internal expertise and hired industry leading experts to bring substantial benefits to the e-commerce community.”

When asked about the future of AVASK, Dr Katsaris cited: “Looking beyond 2023, AVASK is looking for continued growth and expansion of our services to meet the needs of our clients. From 2024, we will be looking to further build on our strategic acquisitions, right across the e-commerce eco-system.”

Real cost-saving benefits

With preferential rates throughout our global shipping and logistics partners, alongside our award-winning e-commerce accounting and tax compliance services, AVASK and KATA can offer real savings and benefits to e-commerce entrepreneurs who are managing this task themselves or are using multiple suppliers.

Our end-to-end supply-chain solution provides a comprehensive and streamlined approach to the e-commerce eco-system, allowing sellers to lower costs, reduce their administrative burden and trade cross-borders with confidence.