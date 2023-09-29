Toradex Japan's Expanding Presence, Upcoming Events, and Ongoing Growth

29 Sep 2023, Tokyo, Japan: Toradex, a Swiss-based leader in embedded solutions, is on a continuous growth trajectory to better cater to the needs of the Asia-Pacific region. With a new office space in Tokyo, the company reaffirms its commitment to providing premium and localized support to its valued customers and partners.

Additionally, over the next few weeks, Toradex is set to participate in two major events—Japan IT Week Autumn 2023 and EdgeTech+ 2023—both key gatherings within the technology and embedded computing sectors.

The Toradex Japan team has recently opened a new bigger office space strategically situated in the heart of Tokyo. This relocation aims to provide customers and partners with enhanced access to Toradex's wide portfolio of offerings, services, and premium support. You can find this office at Ikebukuro, Toshima City, Tokyo.

Álvaro García, Regional Sales Manager for Toradex Japan, explains, "This move serves a dual purpose: ensuring we can serve our clients with the exceptional support, attention, and user-friendliness that our company is renowned for, and accommodating our expanding team."

As Toradex Japan's market presence steadily rises, the team is proudly welcoming new members into their ranks, a testament to the company's enduring relevance in the industry. Further bolstering this impact is their robust distributor network, which significantly streamlines logistical processes for customers throughout Japan.

To engage directly with Toradex and experience their cutting-edge solutions, you're invited to connect with them at prominent IoT and Embedded Computing events. The upcoming Japan IT Week Autumn 2023, scheduled for October 25-27, 2023, at Makuhari Messe, offers a platform for showcasing innovations spanning IoT, Embedded Solutions, and Information Security. Additionally, Toradex will be at the notable EdgeTech+ 2023, taking place from November 15-17, 2023, at the Pacific Convention Plaza in Yokohama.

At these events, Toradex will present its latest hardware offerings, unveil software features and updates related to the Torizon Platform, and host interactive demonstrations exemplifying leading-edge technology and successful partnerships.

Mr. García extends a warm invitation, stating, "We are eager to showcase how Toradex can have a transformative impact on the embedded industry. We encourage our customers - existing and future - to attend these events, engage with us, discuss their projects, and explore our comprehensive offerings."

Visit Toradex Japan's booths to experience firsthand the innovation and excellence we bring to the industry:

• To learn more about Japan IT Week Autumn 2023, visit: https://www.toradex.com/events/japan-it-week-autumn-2023

• To learn more about EdgeTech+ 2023, visit: https://www.toradex.com/events/edgetech-plus-2023-yokohama-japan

For more information about Toradex, please visit https://www.toradex.com/

About Toradex:

Toradex specializes in embedded hardware and software, offering Arm®-based system-on-modules (SoMs), customized single-board computers (SBCs), and industrial-grade software. Toradex’s software offerings include Torizon, an easy-to-use, open-source embedded Linux distribution.

Toradex’s offerings are an ideal fit in fields like healthcare, transportation, industrial automation, testing and measurement, and smart cities. Its off-the-shelf, commercial SoMs for embedded computing are easy to use and pin-compatible for improved scalability. They also come with free premium support and long-term product availability. Through innovation, Toradex performs market-leading integration of hardware, software and services to reduce complexity, time-to-market, risk and costs for its customers.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Horw, Switzerland, the company’s network stretches across the globe, with offices in the U.S., Vietnam, China, India, Japan and Brazil. For more information, please visit https://www.toradex.com/.

Toradex Japan:

Toradex Japan K.K.

Toradex® is a registered trademark of Toradex Group AG.

We help our customers with our hardware and software expertise to speed up their product development and to be successful in the market.

Toradex Japan K.K. (Head office)

141-0022 Tokyo, Shinagawa City, Higashigotanda, 1−5−1 Uniable Shimazuyama, 413, Ebihara International Tax Office

Toradex Japan K.K. (Tokyo office)

171-0014 Tokyo, Toshima City, Ikebukuro, 2-17-8 Tensho Office West Ikebukuro Annex 401

For media queries, please contact:

Lakshmi Naidu: lakshmi.naidu@toradex.com

