BYD Motors, Cox Automotive Announce Groundbreaking Service Partnership in U.S. Market

PASADENA, Calif. (Sept. 27, 2023) – BYD Motors and Cox Automotive announced today the two companies have entered into a service agreement that covers BYD customers and their growing fleets of class 6 and class 8 trucks within the United States with 24/7 roadside support and a nationwide network of EV-trained service technicians.

“This agreement with a nationally respected fleet services leader in Cox Automotive bolsters the confidence of our customers and gives new customers assurance their service needs will be addressed by the top professionals in the business,” said Audrey Li, BYD Vice President Operations. “We’re very excited by this announcement.”

“Cox Automotive is driven to lead America’s fleet industry in the electric vehicle transformation, working alongside innovative companies like BYD Motors with a shared mission to create a more sustainable fleet future,” said Kevin Clark, AVP of Vehicle Operations, Cox Automotive Fleet Services. “Our trusted and skilled EV technicians keep America moving safely and efficiently.”

Globally BYD has put over 85,000 heavy-duty battery electric vehicles into service, including more than 25,000 trucks. In the U.S. more than 500 of those trucks are already in service with customers from coast to coast. Operating from nearly 40 locations within the U.S., Cox Automotive Fleet Services offers more than 1,400 elite technicians, including the nation’s largest 24/7 emergency repair and towing service.

About BYD

BYD is a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Founded in 1995 as a rechargeable battery maker, BYD now boasts a diverse business scope covering automobiles, rail transit, new energy, and electronics, with over 30 industrial parks in China, the United States, Canada, Japan, Brazil, Hungary, and India. From energy generation and storage to its applications, BYD is dedicated to providing zero-emission energy solutions that reduce global reliance on fossil fuels. Its new energy vehicle footprint now covers six continents, over 70 countries and regions, and more than 400 cities. Listed in both Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, the company is known to be a Fortune Global 500 enterprise that furnishes innovations in pursuit of a greener world.

For more information, please visit www.bydglobal.com.

BYD Contact: Frank C. Girardot, NA.info@byd.com, 213-748-3980

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive is the world’s largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, automakers, dealers, retailers, lenders and fleet owners. The company has 25,000+ employees on five continents and a family of trusted brands that includes Autotrader®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital™ and vAuto®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privatelyowned, Atlanta-based company with $22 billion in annual revenue. Visit coxautoinc.com or connect via @CoxAutomotive on Twitter, CoxAutoInc on Facebook or Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn.