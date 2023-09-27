FourKites Opens New Global Headquarters in Chicago to Support Company Growth and Workforce Needs

Leading supply chain visibility provider FourKites announced today the opening of a new global headquarters in the heart of downtown Chicago. The state-of-the-art facility with sweeping riverfront views provides a beautiful, modern workspace for employees to collaborate, while allowing them to flex easily between in-person and remote work as they support the company’s growing global customer base and teams.

“We are committed to providing a premier work environment for our teams, which includes a prime location and property, a well-designed and intentional office space, as well as employee amenities,” said FourKites founder and CEO Mathew Elenjickal. “Every corner of our new office is a testament to our culture, from cutting-edge technology to meet the needs of our globally dispersed organization, to the vibrant communal areas that allow for cross-functional collaborative work and rapid innovation with our customers and partners. Our employees deserve a space they are proud of and excited to work in, and that affords them the flexibility they want and need.”

The new global headquarters — close to all major transportation hubs in downtown Chicago — features an open concept, providing a flexible, collaborative workspace aligned with FourKites’ dynamic and innovative culture. The facility also offers well-equipped conference and team rooms to facilitate both in-person and virtual work. In addition, the building provides a number of luxury amenities, including an on-site wellness center and spa, and can accommodate larger-scale customer and partner events with a customer center and additional event spaces that boast state-of-the-art design and technology. The new office space is on the 45th floor of the city’s tallest LEED-certified building, underscoring FourKites' ethos of sustainable business practices.

This move comes at a time of significant company growth. Over the past 12 months, FourKites has seen a 37% increase in customers year-to-year, 40% growth in the number of shipments in the FourKites’ platform and 40% growth in the number of carriers in the FourKites network. In the last quarter, FourKites brought in a number of new senior leaders to support its aggressive expansion. The company also announced a new APAC headquarters in Chennai’s DLF Cybercity, which will work in concert with the new global headquarters and the European headquarters in Amsterdam to support FourKites’ ongoing growth around the world.

Leading global supply chain visibility platform FourKites® empowers business leaders with comprehensive visibility into transportation, yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 3 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and last mile, and reaching over 200 countries and territories, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 1,200 of the world’s most recognized brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/.