RAYMOND NAMED TO FOOD SHIPPERS OF AMERICA’S 2023 TOP FOOD CHAIN TECHNOLOGY LIST

GREENE, N.Y., September 21, 2023 — The Raymond Corporation, a leading global supplier of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions, has been named to Food Shippers of America’s (FSA’s) 2023 Top Food Chain Technology list for its iWAREHOUSE® FieldSense (iW.FieldSense) Proximity Notification System. The Top Food Chain Technology program annually highlights standout technologies that are leading the way to revolutionizing the supply chain within the food and beverage industry.

iW.FieldSense is part of the iWAREHOUSE Intelligent Warehouse Solutions portfolio and Raymond’s intralogistics capabilities — empowering companies to optimize, connect and automate their operations with a variety of tools and services. The robust system is designed as a training reinforcement tool to alert pedestrians and lift truck operators when they come within a predefined distance of properly equipped lift trucks and pedestrians. iW.FieldSense also can alert vehicle operators to the proximity of structural elements in a facility. Using audible and visual alerts, the technology helps increase a user’s environmental awareness of other properly equipped users, reinforcing training and best practices in today’s congested warehouses.

“Raymond offers the food and beverage industry an automated, integrated system — from operator assist technologies like the iW.FieldSense to automated guided vehicles that perform in repetitive applications and automated storage and retrieval systems that offer efficiencies to move goods through facilities,” said Brian Everett, group publisher and editorial director of Food Chain Digest, the official magazine of Food Shippers of America. “We acknowledge that Raymond’s intelligent intralogistics and automated solutions free up labor for food shippers to perform more value-driven tasks to reduce inefficiencies — a major supply chain pain point for many food companies.”

Versatile for all operations, industries and applications, Raymond® products help enhance the entire warehouse and distribution operation while delivering actionable, data-driven insights.

"This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team,” said Dave Norton, vice president of customer solutions and support, The Raymond Corporation. “We are excited to continue innovating and elevating the food chain industry with cutting-edge technology.”

View the full list of companies named to FSA’s 2023 Top Food Chain Technology list here.

For more information or to locate an authorized Raymond Solutions and Support Center, visit www.raymondcorp.com or call 800-235-7200.



