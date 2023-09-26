VARGO® Hires Industry Veteran, Charlie Zebell, as Senior Director of Solutions Development

DUBLIN, Ohio (September 26, 2022) — VARGO®, a leading provider of material-handling systems integration, warehouse execution software and equipment solutions for major fulfillment and distribution centers, has hired industry veteran, Charlie Zebell, as their Senior Director of Solutions Development. With over 30 years in the industry, Charlie has led the design and implementation of major automated materials handling projects across many industries including apparel, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, automotive and manufacturing.

After earning his Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial and Operations Engineering from the University of Michigan, Charlie began his career as a systems engineer at Dematic where he developed system layouts to meet customer operation requirements. After 15 years, Charlie moved on to Diamond Phoenix as a systems development group manager; leading a team of solution consultants in project analysis, system design and implementation.

In April of 2009, Charlie took a position with Systems Logistics as Vice President of Supply Chain Solutions where he provided leadership and coordination of the company’s solution development functions. Prior to joining VARGO®, Charlie served as Vice President of Solution Development at Invata Intralogistics where he led a team to coordinate sales, perform data analysis and engineer resources for concept development.

In his new role as Senior Director of Solutions Development at VARGO®, Charlie will be responsible for analyzing customers’ business requirements and developing solutions that will exceed their needs. “Charlie’s extensive experience will allow him to devise smart, unique adaptations and modifications to address the needs of our clients and take their operations to the next level,” said Bart Cera, VARGO®s president and CEO.

Charlie will be working out of his hometown of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About VARGO®

VARGO® is a team of mechanical and software engineers on the forefront of waveless and continuous e-commerce and omnichannel fulfillment solutions. For over five decades, VARGO® has worked with manufacturers, distributors and leading retailers — including numerous e-commerce providers and 3PL’s — to improve their e-commerce fulfillment and material handling systems, increase processing capacities and reduce order cycle times. VARGO® uses its proven, pull-based methodologies to create intelligent solutions for fulfillment centers and leads the industry by integrating robotics and automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) into solutions. VARGO® is the only company that offers COFE® (Continuous Order Fulfillment Engine), the software that does for fulfillment what Lean did for manufacturing. For more information, visit www.vargosolutions.com.