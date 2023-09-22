CartonCloud WMS TMS top rated by users in 2023

Just in time for businesses looking to scale up their operations in preparation for the busy season, software ranking sites have released their leading software provider lists, based on user ratings and testimonials.

CartonCloud has helped over 450 logistics businesses to streamline their processes and scale up their business with ease — and the software company’s top user ratings and glowing customer testimonials speak for themselves.

“The success of the CartonCloud software comes from a deep understanding of the key issues and trends impacting our industry — we’re logistics people too. This is why CartonCloud has been built to be the solution for the pain points in our industry,” said CartonCloud COO/ Head of North America Shaun Hagen.

“Our features and our understanding of the industry is what keeps our product a cut above the rest — and is why our customers continue to grow and succeed with CartonCloud.”

Cartoncloud provides powerful, easy-to-use warehouse and transport management software, with world-class local customer support, and intuitive workflows.

In 2023, the cloud-based WMS and TMS provider has been included in top-user rating lists by Capterra, Software Advice, and Get App.

CartonCloud’s exceptional customer service and integration capabilities placed them as is top-rated by users in 2023 Capterra WMS Shortlist.

"Couldn't imagine us functioning without it!

We started using CartonCloud for transport around 5 years ago, now we have grown and are 3PL/warehousing also and CartonCloud has been there to help us grow. Couldn't imagine us functioning without it.”

— Karen J.

"The customer team is responsive and engaged —flexible platform that can be configured to fit a wide range of needs.

CartonCloud is a flexible platform that can be configured to fit a wide range of needs. The customer team is responsive and engaged, and helps build the solution that worked best for our accounts. It has been successful as a standalone WMS for a cross-dock operation, as well as integrating as a complement to our own WMS.”

— Hannah G.

Top-rated by users worldwide, CartonCloud’s WMS and TMS also ranked top WMS for user satisfaction in 2023 in Software Advice's frontrunners list.



"Unparalleled Efficiency and Exceptional Support: Efficient, Reliable, Versatile, User-Friendly, Robust

The CartonCloud TMS & WMS software surpasses all my previous systems. Its seamless functionality and comprehensive features have significantly improved my workflow. The exceptional support from the teams undoubtedly sets them apart as leaders in the industry. This all-in-one solution is truly the best I've encountered." —Kenneth, Logistics and Supply Chain

"Customize everything yourself through the knowledge base, integrate everything.

CartonCloud enables us to set up consistent onboarding processes and let prospective clients know exactly what we can and cannot do for them very quickly. [Having the] ability to find integration solutions for all 3PL clients through direct API integration, parsers, or logins to let old-school clients enter their own orders is a pro. Also visible history logs for orders, products & invoices helps keep track of changes and updates to all aspects of the warehouse." — Mitchell, Warehousing

Building on an impressive customer ranking, CartonCloud’s WMS and TMS software is top-rated in GetApp’s Software Leader’s List 2023. The software review site ranks the top warehouse management software of the year, according to five categories;

1. Ease of use

2. Functionality

3. Value for money

4. Customer support

5. User likelihood to recommend.

“Great system, great people

Likelihood to recommend: 10/10!

From day one the people have been helpful. Signing up, training, and assistance afterward has been very responsive and useful. Ease of use and the people. The system itself is easy to use for all levels and makes sense. Training with their experienced onboarding team was great, they was super helpful. Dealing with support has been quick and easy and the team has been available whenever needed since the beginning. — Alanie F, Warehousing

“Very user-friendly app for your mobile device

Likelihood to recommend: 10/10!

All the information you need is right on your smart device. Organizing warehouse inbound and outbound in a quick and easy way. Gives you a snapshot of what the day will look like. You can then set up your daily tasks and use warehouse hours in the most efficient way possible. The tutorials online with step by step are really user-friendly and intuitive. The "Ask Anything" box takes you right to the process. — Richard W, Logistics and Supply Chain.

