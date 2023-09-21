SmartHop Releases Second Edition of Monthly Profitability Report

SmartHop, an advanced freight booking and fleet management platform, today released the second edition of its Monthly Profitability Report. This proprietary report is a resource aimed at small fleet owners and dispatching services that provides insight into optimizing load booking for fleet profitability.

This month, SmartHop improved on their first report by making three additions:

The report now includes data on hot markets and lane profitability for flatbeds, in addition to dry vans and reefers (which were included last month)

The report now includes three-month trend graphs, showing how lane profitability has changed over time. Readers can use this data to make predictions about the direction that lane profitability will move

The report now includes fuel cost data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Fuel is one of the largest costs for fleet operators, so has a large impact on profitability.

SmartHop’s Monthly Profitability Report analyzes millions of spot market loads from 70 U.S. markets to highlight the most profitable markets and the percentage of lanes that would have led to profitable trips from the prior month.

“We’re excited to launch our second Monthly Profitability Report with some improvements that make it more useful to carriers and dispatchers. With these updates, flatbed fleets can find data that applies to their operation, readers can get a better idea of how lane profitability has changed over the last three months, and we’re starting to add information that shows how rising fuel costs align with lane profitability trends,” said Guillermo Garcia, SmartHop Co-Founder and CEO. “Look for more updates to this report over time as we learn more about how to best support our customers and the industry.”

Carriers and dispatchers can use the SmartHop Monthly Profitability Report to better understand recent trends, make more accurate forecasts, and learn load booking strategies to ensure their fleets are operating profitably.

Read SmartHop’s Monthly Profitability Report by visiting www.smarthop.com/profitability-reports.

About SmartHop

SmartHop was launched in 2020 to help small fleets and independent dispatching services grow their businesses. The company was built by truckers, for truckers, and has a single platform that combines the functionality of multiple point solutions. With SmartHop, operators can accomplish and automate the manual tasks that used to require a separate load board, TMS, factoring company, and fuel card provider. SmartHop’s added layer of market intelligence helps users make better decisions faster. The result for customers is hours back, increased profitability, happier drivers, and improved cash flow.

For more information, visit: www.smarthop.com.